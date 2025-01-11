Coat-clad crate diggers turned up in force at Leeds Record Fair today to see what they could find.

The free event is held every second Saturday of the month at Kirkgate Market and features 85 tables of sellers across two halls.

John Cox, the organiser, said: “It’s been going for eight years and is always really popular. We’re always fully booked and despite the cold weather it’s been very busy today.”

