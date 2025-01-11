Leeds Record Fair: 12 pictures from Kirkgate Market as collectors browse through crates of vinyl albums

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 17:41 GMT

Record collectors in Leeds braved the biting cold to search for some new sounds to add to their collection.

Coat-clad crate diggers turned up in force at Leeds Record Fair today to see what they could find.

The free event is held every second Saturday of the month at Kirkgate Market and features 85 tables of sellers across two halls.

John Cox, the organiser, said: “It’s been going for eight years and is always really popular. We’re always fully booked and despite the cold weather it’s been very busy today.”

