Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A striking and colourful glass artwork was unveiled in a luxury shopping destination as part of the celebrations for Leeds Pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Reflections of Love’ installation, at Victoria Leeds, impressed guests at a recent star-studded event that came just days before thousands turned out for the huge annual celebration.

Set to take place today (July 21), organisers have promised the biggest celebration of diversity and inclusivity that the city has seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stunning new glass artwork has been unveiled at Victoria Leeds as part of this year's Pride celebrations. | Jordan Baird at @bairdvisuals

The launch was hosted on Wednesday, which saw the new glass installation unveiled. In a nod to the rainbow flag, it harnesses the power of sunlight casting beams of colour through Victoria Leeds.

Manager Jo Coburn said: "Leeds Pride is a hugely important social celebration for the city, and we are thrilled to be an official sponsor.

“We are very proud that the parade route travels through the very centre of our destination, so we wanted to create a new art installation that was bright and colourful to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Leeds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talented drag queens Harvey Rose and Gisele appeared at a launch event ahead of this year's Leeds Pride. | Jordan Baird at @bairdvisuals

The launch, hosted by Victoria Leeds, marked the start of the city’s pride weekend celebrations, with celebrity guests including The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford, who is based in Leeds, and Emmerdale’s Natalie Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano.

Talented drag queens Harvey Rose and Gisele were on hand to get everyone in the mood for the parade. There was also mouth-watering food and cocktails from The Ivy Victoria Quarter and The Ivy Asia.

This year’s Leeds Pride parade will kick off at 12pm from the Town Hall, with participants gathering at Millennium Square before.

The action will continue at Lower Briggate throughout the day. It is expected to be the biggest yet, with more businesses taking part than ever before. Visitors have been promised music performances, DJs and chart-topping artists.