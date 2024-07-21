Leeds Pride: Striking new artwork unveiled in luxury shopping destination ahead of celebrations

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
A striking and colourful glass artwork was unveiled in a luxury shopping destination as part of the celebrations for Leeds Pride.

The ‘Reflections of Love’ installation, at Victoria Leeds, impressed guests at a recent star-studded event that came just days before thousands turned out for the huge annual celebration.

Set to take place today (July 21), organisers have promised the biggest celebration of diversity and inclusivity that the city has seen.

A stunning new glass artwork has been unveiled at Victoria Leeds as part of this year's Pride celebrations.
A stunning new glass artwork has been unveiled at Victoria Leeds as part of this year's Pride celebrations. | Jordan Baird at @bairdvisuals

The launch was hosted on Wednesday, which saw the new glass installation unveiled. In a nod to the rainbow flag, it harnesses the power of sunlight casting beams of colour through Victoria Leeds.

Manager Jo Coburn said: "Leeds Pride is a hugely important social celebration for the city, and we are thrilled to be an official sponsor.

“We are very proud that the parade route travels through the very centre of our destination, so we wanted to create a new art installation that was bright and colourful to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Leeds."

Talented drag queens Harvey Rose and Gisele appeared at a launch event ahead of this year's Leeds Pride.
Talented drag queens Harvey Rose and Gisele appeared at a launch event ahead of this year's Leeds Pride. | Jordan Baird at @bairdvisuals

The launch, hosted by Victoria Leeds, marked the start of the city’s pride weekend celebrations, with celebrity guests including The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford, who is based in Leeds, and Emmerdale’s Natalie Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano.

Talented drag queens Harvey Rose and Gisele were on hand to get everyone in the mood for the parade. There was also mouth-watering food and cocktails from The Ivy Victoria Quarter and The Ivy Asia.

This year’s Leeds Pride parade will kick off at 12pm from the Town Hall, with participants gathering at Millennium Square before.

The action will continue at Lower Briggate throughout the day. It is expected to be the biggest yet, with more businesses taking part than ever before. Visitors have been promised music performances, DJs and chart-topping artists.

