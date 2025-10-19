The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival aims to provide a platform to Palestinian voices | Leeds Palestinian Film Festival

A three week film festival which aims to provide a platform for Palestinian voices will arrive in Leeds later this autumn.

The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival will be a celebration of the richness, diversity, and resilience of Palestinian culture through the lens of film.

From November 12 - December 6, venues across Leeds including Hyde Park Picture House and Seven Arts will showcase a mixture of feature films and documentaries from both emerging and established Palestinian voices.

This year’s festival will feature the first ever Leeds screening of Palestine 36, a historical drama which follows the 1936–1939 Arab revolt in Palestine and is Palestine’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Other films shown will include The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama which follows the aftermath of the death of five-year-old girl Hind Rajab who was killed by Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip in January 2024, and Yalla Parkour, a documentary which sees director Areeb Zuaiter share her experience of crossing paths with Ahmed, a parkour athlete in Gaza.

First founded in 2015, the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led initiative that believes cinema can be a source of important cultural exchange.

Frances Bernstein, co-director of the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival said: “While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper – the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines.

“The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange. We invite the people of Leeds to come and explore, discuss, and be inspired by this year's incredible lineup."

Alongside films, the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival will host events to spotlight other forms of Palestinian art including an embroidery workshop at the Carlton Hill Quaker Meeting House, and a celebration of Palestinian street art at St Luke’s Cares.

Last month, a UN commission of enquiry stated that Israel has committed a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This development means the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival’s promotion of Palestinian stories feels particularly urgent to festival supporters.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, said: “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival is sadly more important than ever, as we witness the horrific plight of the Palestinian people in both Gaza and the West Bank.

“I pay tribute to the organisers as it has helped raise awareness across our city and in fostering bonds of shared humanity—bonds that are essential in today’s world, which so desperately needs peace, justice, and hope for a better future.”

To find out more about this year’s festival program and to buy tickets to events, visit the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival website.