Tickets are now on sale for this year's festival, which is presented by the Northern Opera Group and will see shows and interactive events performed around the city between August 5 and September 8.

The theme for this year's event is crime and adventure and will feature a performance of the world's first Sherlock Holmes opera.

'Sherlock Holmes and The Sign of Four', a brand new opera by award-winning composer Lliam Paterson, will be performed at Leeds School of Arts.

The production of 'Frida' was the main attraction at Leeds Opera Festival 2023. Photo: Rhian Hughes

Continuing the theme of mystery, the festival will also present an interactive mystery show for children touring over 20 libraries across Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Kirklees.

Entitled ‘The Book of Eternity’, the immersive experience aims to bring the magic of opera to diverse communities across the region, and will include creative workshops with primary school pupils in Leeds.

The story is written by children’s mystery author Clare Povey.

The festival will also feature an opera-themed escape room, combining the thrill of opera with the immersive challenges of an escape room experience.

Award winning writer and producer Emma Hill has been selected as the festival’s first Guest Artistic Director for 2024.

Leeds was recently named the best place to live in the north and north east of England by the Sunday Times, with special mention given to the fact it is the only city outside of London to have its own opera, ballet and theatre companies.