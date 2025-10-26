Leeds Model Railway Society celebrated their 70th exhibition with a special showing at The Grammar School at Leeds - and your YEP was there to take the pictures.

Held on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26, the show was a spectacle for enthusiast and first-time visitors like, with a wide range of layouts on show for all to enjoy.

See the images below, captured by YEP photographer Steve Riding, and find more details on the Leeds Model Railway Society here.

1 . Ken Nelson with his model of Derwent Valley Manor Farm. Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Jack Fullerton and son Oscar, seven , of Harrogate get a close look at the South Millfields display Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Ivor Rowley of Pontefract with his model of T.G.B. Metal Recycling Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Bertie Stephan-Tillett, seven of Bradford, who was allowed at the controls of a display Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Garry Hall of Selby keeps a close eye on his display of Kroy South a TT 120 layout launched by Hornby in 2022 Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales