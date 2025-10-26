14 incredible pictures that show the detail and intricacy of model railways at Leeds exhibition

Joe Cawthorn
By Joe Cawthorn

Content Strategist

Published 26th Oct 2025, 11:27 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 11:39 GMT

The level of details and hours of love poured into model railway building were clear for all to see at an exhibition being held in Leeds.

Leeds Model Railway Society celebrated their 70th exhibition with a special showing at The Grammar School at Leeds - and your YEP was there to take the pictures.

Held on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26, the show was a spectacle for enthusiast and first-time visitors like, with a wide range of layouts on show for all to enjoy.

See the images below, captured by YEP photographer Steve Riding, and find more details on the Leeds Model Railway Society here.

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds.

1. Ken Nelson with his model of Derwent Valley Manor Farm.

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds.

2. Jack Fullerton and son Oscar, seven , of Harrogate get a close look at the South Millfields display

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds.

3. Ken Nelson with his model of Derwent Valley Manor Farm.

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds.

4. Ivor Rowley of Pontefract with his model of T.G.B. Metal Recycling

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds.

5. Bertie Stephan-Tillett, seven of Bradford, who was allowed at the controls of a display

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds.

6. Garry Hall of Selby keeps a close eye on his display of Kroy South a TT 120 layout launched by Hornby in 2022

Leeds Model Railway Society Exhibition at The Grammar School at Leeds. | National World Resell Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice