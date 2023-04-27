Leeds MiNT Festival reveals line-up including Hector Oaks, VTSS and Trym - how to get tickets & pre-sale info
Leeds MiNT Festival has announced the line-up for the event this summer
Leeds MiNT festival has announced its line-up for the all-new boutique two-day event taking place this summer. This year even more artists and DJs will perform across six intimate, limited-capacity stages for the first time ever.
MiNT Festival organisers say the new style of event is about making lasting musical memories as you get up close and personal with the world’s best DJs. There will also be an all-new techno arena, The Valley in the style of a big top where uncompromising talents including Trym, Hector Oaks, VTSS, Clara Cuvé will perform.
In addition, the Orchard stage set within the towering trees in the woodland will be an intimate space hosted by the legendary Leeds night system with guests like long-time residents Annie Errez and Bobby O’Donnell and returning favourite FUSE. The iconic Bunker stage will also be returning with fire cannons, futuristic lasers and speakers that have been the site of many epic sunset sessions in the past.
Leeds MiNT Festival - when is it
MiNT Festival will take place at Newsam Green Farm in Leeds on September 16 and 17.
How to get tickets
Presale tickets are available from May 3. To sign up for early access visit the Mint festival website. General sale opens on May 5 at 11 am. Tickets are also available via Skiddle.
MiNT Festival line-up
Absolute
Annie Erre
Archie Hamilton
Ben Hemsley
Bobby O’donnell
Chaos In The Cbd
Disfreq
Dj Daddy Trance
Dxnby
Josh Micky
East End Dubs
Emily Nash
Enzo Siragusa
Héctor Oaks
Jamback
Special Guest Tba
Jayda G
Julian Fijma
Kolter
Laidlaw
Locklead
Matt Guy
Max Dean
Rich Nxt
Rossi.
Salute
Sandra Spitz
Sarah Story
Special Guest Tba
Sosa
Sweely
Toman
Mallow
Trym
Vtss
Willow
Balrog
Bay-Bush-Ka
Will Druid
20 Thirty
Abb
Arc
Art Club
Bass Jamz
Calypso
Crypt
Freq
Healthy Minds
Libero
Mgmp
Motive
Obp
Parallax
Permission To Dance
Rec
Rendr
Renao
Revolt
Salitito
Second Decade
Sersa
Tetra
Till?
Uncut
Visualize
Stage Hosts
System.
Eastenderz
He.She.They
