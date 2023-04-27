Leeds MiNT festival has announced its line-up for the all-new boutique two-day event taking place this summer. This year even more artists and DJs will perform across six intimate, limited-capacity stages for the first time ever.

MiNT Festival organisers say the new style of event is about making lasting musical memories as you get up close and personal with the world’s best DJs. There will also be an all-new techno arena, The Valley in the style of a big top where uncompromising talents including Trym, Hector Oaks, VTSS, Clara Cuvé will perform.

In addition, the Orchard stage set within the towering trees in the woodland will be an intimate space hosted by the legendary Leeds night system with guests like long-time residents Annie Errez and Bobby O’Donnell and returning favourite FUSE. The iconic Bunker stage will also be returning with fire cannons, futuristic lasers and speakers that have been the site of many epic sunset sessions in the past.

Leeds MiNT Festival - when is it

MiNT Festival will take place at Newsam Green Farm in Leeds on September 16 and 17.

How to get tickets

Presale tickets are available from May 3. To sign up for early access visit the Mint festival website. General sale opens on May 5 at 11 am. Tickets are also available via Skiddle.

MiNT Festival line-up

Absolute

Annie Erre

Archie Hamilton

Ben Hemsley

Bobby O’donnell

Chaos In The Cbd

Disfreq

Dj Daddy Trance

Dxnby

Josh Micky

East End Dubs

Emily Nash

Enzo Siragusa

Héctor Oaks

Jamback

Special Guest Tba

Jayda G

Julian Fijma

Kolter

Laidlaw

Locklead

Matt Guy

Max Dean

Rich Nxt

Rossi.

Salute

Sandra Spitz

Sarah Story

Special Guest Tba

Sosa

Sweely

Toman

Mallow

Trym

Vtss

Willow

Balrog

Bay-Bush-Ka

Will Druid

20 Thirty

Abb

Arc

Art Club

Bass Jamz

Calypso

Crypt

Freq

Healthy Minds

Libero

Mgmp

Motive

Obp

Parallax

Permission To Dance

Rec

Rendr

Renao

Revolt

Salitito

Second Decade

Sersa

Tetra

Till?

Uncut

Visualize

Stage Hosts

System.

Eastenderz

He.She.They