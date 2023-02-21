Leeds Millenium Square is set to be transformed for a weekend of 80’s tunes and classic club anthems this summer. The club vs classical phenomenon which has been a massive hit in the past is back to showcase some of the greatest dance floor and club anthems of all time, re-imagined and performed live by the original artists.

The two-day event will take place in July, with a 50-piece Symphony Orchestra of Opera North supporting the acts. The 80’s Classical event will kick off on July 28 with guests being announced on the event’s social media pages each day in the lead-up to the show.

So far, English singer Nik Kershaw , who is known for his 80’s hits " Wouldn’t It Be Good " and " Dancing Girls ", has been announced to perform on the Friday.

Meanwhile, on July 29 the Club Classical Anthems event will take place with electronic duo Utah Saints, and ‘Dreamer’ hitmaker Janice Robinson already announcing that they are set to perform.

When is the 80s Classical and Club Classical Anthems event at Leeds Millenium Square

The 80s Classical event will kick off on July 28 at 6.30 pm. The Club Classical Anthems will follow on July 29 at 6.30 pm. Both events will finish by approximately 10.30 pm.

How to get tickets & prices

Tickets for both events will be on sale from February 24 at 1 pm via the Leeds ticket hub website.

80’s Classical event prices

General admission standing - £35.00

Reserved seating - £44.00

VIP / Express Bar Upgrade - £11.00

Club Classical Anthems event prices

General admission standing - £29.50

Reserved seating - £38.50