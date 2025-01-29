Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedal-powered prototype designed by a Leeds inventor to take on the toughest terrain has been put on display in his memory.

The hulking Fen Easy Rider bicycle was made in the late 1970s to tackle the rugged roads bordering parts of the British countryside, and gives a remarkable insight into the fascinating story of Leeds pioneer Henry Brown, who recently died at the age of 102.

This past week, his tenacious two-wheeler took on what may have been its biggest challenge yet, when it was road tested on the Victorian cobbles outside Leeds Industrial Museum.

The hulking Fen Easy Rider bicycle, which was created by Leeds inventor Henry Brown, has been put on display at Leeds Industrial Museum | Leeds City Council

Fitted with a heavy-duty aluminium frame, and with a robust suspension mechanism front and back along with a sprung saddle, brass bell and mud guards, the bike made for a formidable sight in its heyday.

John McGoldrick, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of industrial history, took the vintage bicycle for a spin as it officially became part of the museum’s collection in a fitting tribute to Mr Brown’s life and legacy.

He said: “It’s been a real joy to take this remarkable piece of engineering for a bit of a spin and to get a feel for how much thought and ingenuity went into what is a truly bespoke design.

“The cobbles at Leeds Industrial Museum certainly pushed the bike to its limits, but it’s a testament to the quality and robustness of its structure that it has very much stood the test of time.

Leeds pioneer Henry Brown, recently died at the age of 102 | Leeds City Council

“The Fen Easy Rider was just one of the unique inventions created by Henry Brown, a Leeds engineer with the ability to apply his extraordinary skill and unique mind to solving all manner of practical problems. It’s a privilege to have one of his inventions in our collection and to be preserving the story of his life and work.”

Born in Leeds in 1923, Henry Brown joined the RAF at 17, learning navigation, morse code and engineering.

After the Second World War, he founded the Leeds Cycle and Engineering Company, setting up a workshop in an old rhubarb shed in Rodley.

As well as designing the Fen Easy Rider, Mr Brown also created the extraordinary two seater vehicle that became known as the Scootacar, and which went into production in 1957.

The eye-catching microcars were reputedly inspired by the wife of a local company director, who said she wanted a vehicle that was easier to park than her bulkier Jaguar.

The Scootacar’s distinctive shape was said to be sparked by a particularly tall factory employee, who sat on a box against a wall before a chalk outline was drawn around him.

The Fen Easy Bike has been put on display at Leeds Industrial Museum alongside one of Henry Brown's other inventions; the Scootacar. | Leeds City Council

An original Mark One version of the Scootacar in bright blue is also on display at Leeds Industrial Museum.

Mr Brown also produced inventions and designs for a wide range of applications including health care, spiral staircases and agricultural silos. He sadly passed away on December 20, 2024.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “The story of Leeds is filled with individuals whose creativity and spirit of invention have left their mark on the world.

“Our museums play a hugely important role in keeping their legacy alive and ensuring their accomplishments are a source of fascination and inspiration for future generations.”

For more information on visiting Leeds Industrial Museum, please visit the official website.