The Leeds International Festival of Ideas returns to Leeds this week.

The festival will feature a variety of speakers “to share new ideas and discuss the world of tomorrow”, according to the festival’s website .

The event will be held at the Howard Assembly Room and Howard Opera Centre in central Leeds and is back for the first since 2019.

If you’re planning on attending the festival, or just want to know what it’s all about, here’s everything you’ll need to know about Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2022.

When will the Leeds International Festival of Ideas take place?

The Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2022 is set to begin on September 22 and end on September 25.

The event will begin with Kevin McCloud’s “The (built) Environment” talk at 12pm on Thursday, September 22, and will end at 8:30pm on Sunday, with the “Does Sport Have a Social Duty?” talk.

What will be on during Leeds International Festival of Ideas?

Kevin McCloud, Yotam Ottolenghi, Aisling Bea, David Olusoga and Mary Beard are this year’s keynote speakers at Leeds International Festival of Ideas.

However, they aren’t the only ones - we’ve included a full list of speakers at the festival this year below.

Ayishat Akanbi

Luke Ambler

Kevin McCloud

Dr. Al Baker

Yotam Ottolenghi

Gary Bennett MBE

Africa Brooke

David Olusoga

Pauline Castres

Aisling Bea

David Harewood MBE

Leanne Elliot-Young

Mary Beard

Simon Jordan

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Bryony Gordon

Rosie Jones

Sarah Hughes

Tayshan Hayden-Smith

Sara-Elvira Kuhmunen

Lara Lewington

Judy Ling Wong CBE

Jamali Maddix

Dr. Neil McDonnell

Geoff Norcott

Dominique Palmer

Lee Pivnik

Gail Porter

Ahmed Razek

Sonia Sodha

Charlie Webster

Stephanie Whitley

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Christopher Wylie

A full list of times for when individual speakers can be found on the event’s website .

How can I get tickets for the festival?

There are no “festival pass” tickets - if you’d like to attend a speech, you’ll have to buy a ticket to see the individual speaker.

Tickets can be purchased through the event’s website - be wary though, as more popular speakers are likely to have their tickets sold out faster than others.

Some, such as Aisling Bea and David Olusoga, are already sold out.

Ticket prices vary between speakers - while most tickets cost £10, others, such as Mary Beard’s session, will cost £15.

You may be able to get a discount on tickets if you meet certain criteria. People under 30 and full-time students can join Opera North’s under 30s scheme to get £3 off their tickets.

People who are retired and over 65, as well as Leeds Card holders, can get a £1.50 discount. Meanwhile, anyone who meets the following criteria will be able to get £4 off their tickets: