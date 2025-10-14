'Leeds has its own identity': Chuck D on how hip-hop is changing the world

He’s been at the forefront of pioneering social and political change through the power of words.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now aged 65 and one of the genre’s elder statesman, Chuck D, the leader of Public Enemy will be sharing his thoughts on hip-hop’s rise at Leeds International Festival of Ideas.

He will be in conversation with broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake tonight at Leeds Playhouse to talk about how hip hop has helped to change the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of his sell-out discussion the pioneer was also impressed with Leeds blazing its own identity trail.

He said: “Leeds is close to Manchester has an identity of its own.

“I’ve played here a few times including Leeds Festival.

“In the UK you can have cities that are really close but they’re so different like Manchester and Sheffield and they all have their own identities but in the States it used to be like that.

“But technology has now made a lot of places more similar than different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that sense of identity is at the heart of hip-hop through the celebration of community.

Speaking ahead of his show he added: “We did a documentary four years ago, right after the pandemic called Fight the Power, How Hip Hop Changed the World.

“So I’m ready for questions about rap, race, reality and technology.

“And it’s going to be lots of fun, delivering sights and sounds, story and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And this is coming to Leeds and showing people how culture kind of intersect with society and galvanize it especially from a hip hop perspective.”

Chuck D is in conversation with broadcaster and presenter Nihal Arthanayake at Leeds Playhouse tonight at 8pm. Leeds International Festival of Ideas runs until October 18. https://leedsinternationalfestival.com/