Leeds Grand Theatre is set to bring a heartwarming dose of nostalgia to the big screen with a live orchestra accompanying a screening of festive classic Home Alone - and tickets are on sale now.

The special screening will feature a live performance from the acclaimed orchestra and chorus at Opera North, as audiences get to enjoy the family friendly holiday flick like never before.

It tells the story of youngster Kevin McCallister, played by Macauley Culkin, who finds himself alone at Christmas and must fend off two hilariously incompetent burglars. With its mix of comedy and adventure, it’s a movie that captures the spirit of the season for all ages.

The Leeds Grand Theatre is set to screen Home Alone with a live orchestra. | Ant Robling/Leeds Heritage Theatres

The screening comes off the back of Opera North’s sell-out success with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which was shown to film fanatics with a live orchestra last month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the much-anticipated Home Alone screening -

What is Home Alone about?

Home Alone is a classic Christmas comedy that follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind when his family jets off on holiday.

Alone in the house, Kevin finds himself having to defend himself from two bumbling burglars with clever traps and quick wit.

What can I expect from the screening at the Leeds Grand Theatre?

The theatre experience will be enhanced by live music that syncs perfectly with the film, bringing new life to unforgettable scenes.

John Williams’ score, which is renowned for its catchy tunes, will be performed in full by the Opera North orchestra. The run time is two hours and 10 minutes.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale yesterday (November 1). Adult tickets range from £25 to £54, while tickets for children are between £15 to £31.

They can be booked via the Leeds Grand Theatre’s website or directly through the box office.

The festive screening will take place on Friday, December 13.