There’s plenty of eclectic musical performances at the Leeds haunt despite only a few months of the year left

It’s considered one of Leeds institutions and a beacon for aspiring bands and old favourites.

The Brudenell Social Club once again is offering an eclectic mix of shows in 2025, with post-punk favourites and hallowed Americana acts.

Here’s what’s left to come to the beloved Leeds venue throughout the remainder of the year.

It’s the grassroots venue that has won several awards, is considered an institution in Leeds, and to this day still looks to champion those acts on the up, while providing a platform for cult favourites.

The Brudenell Social Club, located in Burley, has been helping entertain residents of the city for over 110 years, forming in 1913 as exactly what the venue is called: essentially a working men’s club. But by the ‘90s, the location transitioned from a gentleman’s social and recreational club to the music venue we’ve come to love.

So for those of you who are arriving in Leeds to study at the University, get to know the venue well; you could be heading there for an after-study drink, a Friday night, or one of the many shows still set to take place throughout the remainder of the year.

We’ve compiled all the shows with tickets currently still available that are taking place before we close out the year, with tickets available from either the Brudenell’s See Tickets page, or if you fancy indulging yourself in more Leeds music culture, in person from Jumbo Records and Crash Records.

Here’s your guide to everything coming up at the Leeds haunt - and how much tickets will set you back.

What’s still to come to The Brudenell Social Club in 2025?

An eclectic selection of shows is still set to take place at Leeds' beloved venue, The Brudenell Social Club. Here's what's to come before the end of the year. | Yorkshire Evening Post/Getty Images

All information is correct as of writing

August

August 14: The Bevis Frond (£17.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

August 15: Vessels + Frank Hopkins & Løgømyx + Jake Mehew (£20 Adv., doors: 19:30)

August 15: Ada Lea + Big Warm Bed (Free Entry, doors: 19:30)

August 16: Folk Bitch Trio + Sunflower Thieves (Free Entry, doors: 19:30)

August 18: Black Honey (Album Launch Show) (£12.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

August 22: Sons Of Sevilla - Free Entry + Nature Kids + Wild Birds Of Britain + Cuba (Free Entry, doors: 19:00)

August 22: Hannah Frances + Robin Kester + Zoe Cure (Free Entry, doors: 19:30)

August 28: Luke Haines & Peter Buck + The Minus 5 (£22.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

August 29: Kassie Krut - Free Entry + Bathing Suits & Leifert (Free Entry, doors: 19:30)

September

September 2: Floodlights + Guests TBA (£15 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 3: Christopher Owens + Guests (£18.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 3: Dutch Interior + Guests (Free Entry, doors: 19:30)

September 4: Bay City Rollers + Guests (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 5: George Clanton + Guests (£18.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 5: Anti-Nowhere League + Segrëgates + The Puncturists (£20 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 5: Greg Freeman + Guests TBA (£12 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 6: Green Gardens Ft. No Windows, Van Zon, Opheliah & MORE! (£10.00 Adv., doors: 15:00)

September 6: A Foreigner’s Journey (A Tribute To Foreigner & Journey) (£17.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 9: Agriculture + MACHUKHA (£17.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 11: Gut Health + Guests TBA (£10 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 12: The HIRS Collective + Death Goals (£16.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 13: The Total Stone Roses + Oaysis (£20 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 13: Cave In + TORU + OMO (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 16: The Drowns + Chaos 8 (£15 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 18: The Smyths (40 Years Of Meat Is Murder) (£18.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 19: Porkpie + Pretty Green (The Jam) (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 19: The Smyths (40 Years Of Meat Is Murder) (£18.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 20: The Smyths (40 Years Of Meat Is Murder) (£18 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 20: Steve Ignorant Performing Crass + Support From The Crapsons (£19.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 21: The Smyths (40 Years Of Meat Is Murder) (£18 Adv., doors: 15:30)

September 21: Whitney K + Vehicle & Cyclist (£14 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 21: Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts + CJ Wildheart (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 22: Paradise Lost (Album Launch Show) (Varied, doors: 19:00)

September 22: University + Guests (£10 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 23: L.A. Witch + Guests (£12.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 23: Brighde Chaimbeul + Guests (£17.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 24: Callinsick - Free Entry + Eszter Vida + Bundy (Free Entry, doors 19:30)

September 25: Picture Parlour + Guests (£12.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

September 26: The Wants - Free Entry + Guests (Free Entry, doors: 19:30)

September 27: Nubiyan Twist Soundsystem + Guests (£15.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October

October 1: The Duke Spirit + Scrounge (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 2: Wishbone Ash (£32.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 3: Ye Vagabonds + Guests (£17.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 3: Wishbone Ash (£32.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 4: Theatre Of Hate + Guests (£29.50 Adv., doors: 19:00)

October 4: DakhaBrakha (A Band On The Wall Fundraiser) (£27.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 6: Peter Perrett + Jamie Perrett (£26.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 9: The Wendy James Band + Guests TBC (£22 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 10: Jim Jones All Stars + Guests (£22.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 11: Gravy + Guests TBA (£8 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 15: David Ford + Guests (£18.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 15: ΣTELLA + Guests (£17 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 16: The Paddingtons + Guests (£15.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 17: Simply Dylan (£24.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 18: The Skids + Guests (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 18: Pink By Vicky Jackson (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 19: Hope & Social (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:00)

October 21: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Guests (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:00)

October 22: Scott Lavene (£14 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 22: Låpsley + Guests (£20 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 24: Ubunye (Album Launch) + Soothsayers (album Launch) + Noémi Jazzmine / Afrosounds Meet Soul, Jazz & Dub (£13 Adv / £10 Adv Student, doors: 19:00)

October 24: Ferocious Dog + Guests (£23 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 25: GHOSTWOMAN + Guests (£16.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 28: YHWH Nailgun + Guests (£12.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 29: Swirlies + Guests (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 29: Patterson Hood + Guests TBA (£26 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 30: Hailaker + Guests (£15.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 31: 999 + Moose Knuckle (£15 Adv., doors: 19:30)

October 31: Les Savy Fav + Guests (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November

November 1: The Young Gods + Guests TBA (£23 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 1: The Lancashire Hotpots + Guests (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 2: City Of Caterpillar + Guests (£16 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 4: MONO + Cahill // Costello (£25 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 4: Litany + Guests (£16.50 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 6: Ocie Elliot + Guests (£22.00 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 6: Lack Of Afro + Guests TBA (£21.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 7: Neal Francis + Guests (£22.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 7: Field Music (Celebrate 20 Years) + Guests (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 8: The Slates + Guests TBA (£12 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 9: Foxwarren + Guests TBA (£22 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 9: Hotline TNT + Jade Hairpins (£14.00 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 10: Protomartyr + HONESTY (£20.00 Adv., doors 19:30)

November 10: Focus (£27.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 11: Protomartyr + Eternal Vape (£20.00 Adv., doors 19:30)

November 12: Teethe + Guests (£10.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 13: Admiral Fallow + Guests (£15.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 14: House Of All + Guests TBA (£18 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 15: Live At Leeds (...in The City) (From £47.50 Adv., doors: 14:00)

November 17: TOPS + Shunk (£15 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 18: SCALER + Guests (£16.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 19: THE DAMN TRUTH + Guests TBA (£20 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 19: Bob Mould (Solo Electric) + Che Arthur (£30.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 20: TOM MCGUIRE & THE BRASSHOLES + Guests TBA (£20 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 20: Turin Brakes + Tom Speight (£29.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 21: Stone Foundation + Ian Prowse [solo] (£22.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 21: Pop Will Eat Itself + Guests (£27.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 22: Arctic Numpties + Royal Monster (Royal Blood Tribute) (£18.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 22: Bootleg Blondie (The Worlds No.1 Blondie Tribute!) (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 23: Annahstasia + Guests TBA (£15 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 23: Model/Actriz + Guests (£16.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 25: Brògeal + Guests (£13.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 25: Bywater Call + Dan Patlansky (£25.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 26: The Guest List + Guests TBA (£12 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 27: Eades + Guests (£10.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 28: London Calling (Play The Clash) (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 29: London Calling (Play The Clash) (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:00)

November 29: LLNN & Pupil Slicer (Co-Headline Show) + Worn Out (£17.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

November 30: Evil Scarecrow + Andrew O’Neill (£16 Adv., doors: 19:00)

December

December 3: Wheatus + Thomas Nicholas Band (£27.50 Adv., doors 19:30)

December 3: Snapped Ankles + Guests (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 4: Will Varley + Guests (£23.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 6: Punk At 50 Ft. Ultimate Green Day + Sex Pistols Exposé (£18.00 Adv., doors: 18:30)

December 6: Bad Manners + Guests (£27.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 7: Skinny Lister + The Vandoliers (£22 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 10: The Commoners + Guests (£21.50 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 13: Leeds Punk Rock Xmas Ft. Hard Skin, Dirtbox Disco, & MORE! (£17.50 Adv., doors: 15:00)

December 19: Darts + Guests (£27.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 19: Weetwood Mac (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 20: Endorphinmachine (Prince Tribute) (£15 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 20: Weetwood Mac (£20.00 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 21: Creedence Clearwater Revival Revival (£12.50 Adv., doors: 19:00)

December 27: The Boss & The Beeston Street Band (£15 Adv., doors: 19:30)

December 30: Slade UK (£14 Adv., doors: 19:30)

