Leeds First Direct Arena has announced a new date for its Jurassic Take Over Day event after it was cancelled earlier this month. The arena put out an alert on social media on April 11 to inform ticket holders the event had been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ - less than 24 hours before it was due to start on April 12.

At the time ticket holders shared their disappointment at the last-minute change. One person said: “Very disappointing. My little boy was very excited about seeing this tomorrow.” Another added: “It’s my grandson’s birthday tomorrow, he’s distraught. He was so looking forward to this.”

However, according to the Leeds First Direct Arena website, a new date has been arranged for July 8. The event has been billed as the “UK’s only interactive walkthrough and performance experience”. It is set to feature state-of-the-art animatronic life-like dinosaurs.

On July 8 there will be three time slots for people to experience the event at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Although the Leeds First Direct Arena website does not detail how existing ticket holders should go ahead booking a slot for the new day, when the event was cancelled the social media post said ‘all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event.’

The event wa due to take place at Leeds' First Direct Arena