Leeds Firefight Boxing Club: Amateur charity match to be held between UK and USA's fire and police services
Taking place at Yeadon Town Hall on Thursday, October 3, the Battle of the Badges promises to be a thrilling spectacle in support of The Firefighters Charity (TFFC).
The Battle of the Badges will also feature some of Firefight Boxing Club’s most promising young prospects, many of whom will be competing for the first time in an amateur setting.
It has been organised by the Firefight Boxing Club in Guiseley. The club was founded in 2019 following the original Firefight event that raised over £20,000 for TFFC at Leeds First Direct Arena.
Co-founder Rich Fella, who served as a firefighter with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for 16 years and competed in the World Firefighter Games in Sydney, said: “We’ve always aimed to promote boxing in the best possible light.
“Our club is now home to more than 70 regular boxers, both recreational and amateur. We’re incredibly proud to bring the first International Battle of the Badges to the UK, with teams from WYFRS, South Yorkshire Police, Northumbria Police, FDNY, and Denver Police.
“We’ve seen first-hand the impact these events can have, both in terms of raising funds and fostering community spirit.”
Co-founder and Firefight Boxing Club’s head coach Craig Wood added: “It’s an honour to be involved with such important causes and to help raise funds for firefighters and their families who need assistance.
“The level of competition from the USA teams is top-notch, and we’re eager to see how our fighters rise to the challenge.”
Over the past five years, Firefight Boxing Club has grown into a pillar of the Guiseley community. It operates out of the state-of-the-art Unit One Gym, which has recently undergone extensive refurbishment.
The club provides a platform for local kids and adults to compete in boxing under the England Boxing affiliation and has produced several Yorkshire Champions.
Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by WhatsApp at 07702331119.
