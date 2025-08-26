Leeds Festival 2025: 21 photos from the Sunday as Bring Me The Horizon and Limp Bizkit bring event to a close

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:15 BST

Following two days of pink hats and street wear, black and leather was much more in keeping with the theme of the final day of Leeds Festival.

The Sunday of the Bramham Park event saw a line-up heavy on harder, rock acts including Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari and Bring Me The Horizon, who ended the weekend in epic fashion.

There was plenty more going on across the site, with dance star Becky Hill drawing a huge crowd to close the Chevron Stage and rock titans Wunderhorse receiving a huge reception earlier in the day.

The annual gathering had earlier seen a bonkers headline performance from rap star Travis Scott on the Friday before one of the biggest names in pop, Chappell Roan, delivered a perfect set on the Saturday.

Our photographer Mark Bickerdike captured all of the action as the final day of the festival played out.

Lambrini Girls on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival 2025.

1. Lambrini Girls

Lambrini Girls on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival 2025. | Mark Bickerdike

Bring Me the Horizon headlining the Main Stage.

2. Bring Me the Horizon

Bring Me the Horizon headlining the Main Stage. | Mark Bickerdike

There was a huge crowd for Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage

3. Bring Me the Horizon

There was a huge crowd for Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage | Mark Bickerdike Photography

One of the hottest bands around, Wunderhorse delivered a set full of intensity on the Chevron Stage.

4. Wunderhorse

One of the hottest bands around, Wunderhorse delivered a set full of intensity on the Chevron Stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Balming Tiger on Festival Republic stage.

5. Balming Tiger

Balming Tiger on Festival Republic stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Sunday (1994) on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival 2025.

6. Sunday (1994)

Sunday (1994) on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival 2025. | Mark Bickerdike

