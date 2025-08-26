The Sunday of the Bramham Park event saw a line-up heavy on harder, rock acts including Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari and Bring Me The Horizon, who ended the weekend in epic fashion.

There was plenty more going on across the site, with dance star Becky Hill drawing a huge crowd to close the Chevron Stage and rock titans Wunderhorse receiving a huge reception earlier in the day.

The annual gathering had earlier seen a bonkers headline performance from rap star Travis Scott on the Friday before one of the biggest names in pop, Chappell Roan, delivered a perfect set on the Saturday.

Our photographer Mark Bickerdike captured all of the action as the final day of the festival played out.

1 . Lambrini Girls Lambrini Girls on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival 2025. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

2 . Bring Me the Horizon Bring Me the Horizon headlining the Main Stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

3 . Bring Me the Horizon There was a huge crowd for Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage | Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

4 . Wunderhorse One of the hottest bands around, Wunderhorse delivered a set full of intensity on the Chevron Stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

5 . Balming Tiger Balming Tiger on Festival Republic stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

6 . Sunday (1994) Sunday (1994) on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival 2025. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales