An app to assist Leeds Festival goers if they lose their phone is in place for this year’s event, which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Lost and found app creators Liff Happens is working in partnership with Leeds Festival Angels, who run the Lost Property tent, to encourage people to register their phone before they arrive on the Bramham Park festival site.

Jo Lynch, the coordinator of Festival Angels Lost Property, said: "By registering a phone and giving the email details of a friend, who is also at the festival, means that if your phone is lost and finds its way to our Lost Property tent we can easily reunite phone and owner."

The lost property tent will be open 24 hours throughout Leeds Festival | Festival Angels

Festival goers are encouraged to register on the Leeds Festival Angels website.

Last year’s lost property saw a total of 984 items handed in of which 420 were successfully reunited with owners either at the festival or in the weeks following.

The lost property tent is open 24 hours throughout festival and the Festival Angels team often go the extra mile to offer the help and assistance festival goers sometimes need.

Over 220 volunteer Festival Angels will be on site at Leeds Festival running the Lost Property, a Prayer Cafe, AIR (Assistance, Information and Response) Hubs and detached teams. | Festival Angels

If you find or lose an item the lost property tent can be found within the welfare area, which is near the entrance to the arena.. You can also search items that are handed in and create an alert via the downloadable app.

Lost Property Festival Angels also have a team who take time off work following the festival to sort through the items not collected at the festival to try and find owners and then arrange to post the items to them.

Showing the phone wallpaper at the Festival Angels Prayer Cafe will give a £1 discount on the £10 limited edition mug with free hot drink refills deal, while stocks last. Last year over 50,000 hot drinks were served from Wednesday to Monday.

The Prayer Cafe will also be selling 'Jesus Loves Festivals' tattoos which are a popular must have for festival-goers.

Festival Angel teams have worked at over 60 festivals and events in 2024 including Parklife, Kendal Calling, Download, Piece Hall Halifax, Latitude and Summer Sessions.