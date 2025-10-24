Leeds date for Westlife in 2026 as part of 25th anniversary tour

Irish pop royalty Westlife are to take to the stage in Leeds in 2026 as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

The band are duo to perform at the First Direct Bank Arena on October 6, 2026.

The tour will see the band deliver a euphoric, hit-filled set spanning their extraordinary 25-year career from timeless ballads to global chart-toppers.

Fans across Yorkshire and beyond will have the incredible opportunity to hear iconic hits like Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, and Swear It Again performed live by one of the world’s most beloved boybands.

Westlife’s return to Leeds Arena is set to deliver stunning vocals, breath-taking stage production, and the emotional nostalgia that only this legendary Irish group can evoke. With decades of chart- topping success and sold-out tours, Westlife in Leeds 2026 is already generating excitement among long-time fans and a new generation discovering their timeless music.

The new single “Chariot” out now, will feature on Westlife’s forthcoming album 25 - The Ultimate Collection, out on February 13, 2026, a celebration of their record-breaking 25-year journey, combining 21 fan favourites.

Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning. The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We cannot wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

Westlife tickets at first direct bank arena are available on general sale on at 10am on Friday, October 31 . With demand expected to be high, early booking is strongly advised.

For latest tickets information visit: www.firstdirectbankarena.com

To receive presale access sign up to the venue newsletter. Three mobile users also get early access to presale tickets via their mobile platform.