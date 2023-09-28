A galaxy far far away will land in Leeds this October as Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed takes over New Dock Hall.

Whether you enjoy strolling through stalls of merchandise, meet and greets with big names, or going all out with a full costume, Star Wars Unleashed is sure to have something for you.

The event, which according to organisers will cater to “originalists two thinks Star Wars begins and ends with the original trilogy” and those who “prefer the latest exploits of characters such as Grogu and Ashoka”.

Comic-Con is coming to Leeds with a galactic twist in October.

Leeds Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed promises meetings with legendary actors such as Garrick Hagon and Paul Blake who played Biggs Darklighter ad Greedo, AT-AT driver Paul Jerricho, creature actor Mike Quinn, and Rancor keeper Paul Brooke as well as Chewbacca’s own stunt double Arie Dekker.

Sammie Gibben, General Manager of Unleashed Events, said: “It is fair to say this is going to be an out of this world event! It is a great opportunity for fans of the Star Wars franchise to come along, step into an intergalactic world and meet their favourite characters.”

Cosplaying as your favourite character is strongly encouraged, with Sammie adding: “Coming to the event in costume adds to the fun, however, although this is a Star Wars themed event we are more than happy for you to come along dressed as a character from other genres, such as fantasy, anime and superheroes. There is also a costume masquerade with some fantastic prizes to be won.”

Other highlights to look forward to include comic book and animation artists and authors as well as plenty of vendors selling comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art and more.

Sammie continued: “New Dock Hall will be brimming with toys, collectables, posters and comics and you can easily spend your time reminiscing at items you grew up with or the latest toys for your young padawan!”

When is Leeds Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed?

Star Wars Unleashed is taking over Leeds Docks on Sunday, October 15, 2023m from 11am to 5pm.

Where is Leeds Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed?

Leeds Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed will take place at New Dock Hall, Armouries Drive, Leeds LS10 1LT.

How to get tickets to Leeds Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed

Tickets for the Leeds Comic-Con - Star Wars Unleashed are available via the Unleashed Events website. Adult tickets cost £12 while under 16s cost £6.