Leeds Comic Con is set to return to the Royal Armouries next month for a huge pop culture event. The event, now in its fifth year will celebrate all things pop culture from Batman to Disney and from Star Wars to Pokemon on The New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries.

Pop culture fans will be able to meet media artists from movies such as Star Wars, Doctor Who and Tomb Raider, as well as the epic Chris Barrie from the cult TV series Red Dwarf. There will also be a huge market selling merchandise and collectables from all of your favourite franchises along with plenty of photo opportunities with Star Wars characters, superheroes and even dinosaurs.

The family event is run by Unleashed Events who have been hosting comic-con events in Leeds for the past 5 years.

Lindsey Jordan, stage host of Unleashed Events said: “It is amazing how much the events have developed over the last 5 years and it is great to see the people of Leeds coming along to them year after year. We have always aimed to create a great overall comic-con experience that the whole family can enjoy no matter what your age or interests.

“If you want to join in the fun then come along dressed as your favourite TV, film or comic book character…lot’s of people do! There is even a cosplay masquerade you can enter with some fantastic prizes to be won!”

Those who purchase advance entry tickets will be able to attend from 10 am and take advantage of a quieter time before the general public are admitted from 11 am. We have rounded up everything you need to know about the event.

Leeds Comic Con 2023 - when it is

The huge pop culture event will return to the Royal Armouries on Saturday, June 11. The event will start at 10 am for those whole have bought advance entry tickets, or 11 am for members of the public.

How to get tickets for Leeds Comic Con

Tickets are available to buy via the Unleashed Events website .

Advance tickets cost £ 12 per person and £6 for under 16’s. Tickets at the door will cost £10 each or £5 for under 16-year-olds.

Leeds Comic Con start & end time

The event will start at 10am for advance ticket holders or 11am for those who buy tickets at the door. The event finishes at 5 pm.

Leeds Comic Con line-up

