And there’s many exciting things for the people of Leeds to get involved with this year - from the Christmas Market and ice rinks to Christmas concerts and pantos!

We have rounded up just 10 events taking place this winter. Some are available to get stuck in with from the end of this month.

Please visit the official website to find out out more about each event and book tickets where necessary.

1 . Leeds Christmas Market Leeds Christmas Market will return on Friday November 22 – Sunday December 22 this year. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Mischief at the Mansion by Studio McGuire The Georgian majesty of Harewood House is transformed through an immersive experience that includes singing baubles and whispering statues. It takes place from Friday, November 15 2024 to Thursday, January 5 2025. | Tom Arber Photo: Tom Arber Photo Sales

3 . The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe From November 18 2024 to January 25 2025, you can catch The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Leeds Playhouse. | Birgit + Ralf Brinkhoff Photo: Birgit + Ralf Brinkhoff Photo Sales

4 . Northern Lights Northern Lights, a bespoke multi-sensory installation created by professional lighting designers, will be taking over the Jacobean estate, Temple Newsam from November 21 and December 31. | Northern Lights Photo: Northern Lights Photo Sales

5 . Ice Rink at White Rose Shopping Centre One of Leeds' favourite family events to take part in during Christmas, the rink is returning to White Rose Shopping Centre. It is open from November 21 2024 to January 5 2025. | White Rose Shopping Centre Photo: White Rose Shopping Centre Photo Sales

6 . Ice Cube at Millennium Square You can also put on your skates in the city centre as Millennium Square is also set to host its annual ice rink from November 22 to December 31. . | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales