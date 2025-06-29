Leeds Armed Forces Day 2025: 29 pictures as Briggate transformed with celebration and parade

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST

Leeds city centre was stood to attention as the city’s Armed Forces were celebrated.

Leeds Armed Forces Day was held along Briggate today (Sunday) as a parade of veterans, serving service personnel and cadets left Victoria Gardens at 11am before marching up the Headrow and down Briggate.

There was also stalls, stands and exhibitions, plus activities for the whole family to get involved with along Briggate.

The Army, Navy and Air Force were all present as civic buildings were lit up red, white and blue as a mark of respect and appreciation.

Our photographer Steve Riding was at the event and grabbed the below pictures.

The spitfire on Briggate

1. Armed Forces Day

The spitfire on Briggate | Steve Riding

The parade on The Headrow

2. Armed Forces Day

The parade on The Headrow | Steve Riding

Poppy Lee Jones, seven, of Horsforth on the climbing wall

3. Armed Forces Day

Poppy Lee Jones, seven, of Horsforth on the climbing wall | Steve Riding

The parade in Briggate

4. Armed Forces Day

The parade in Briggate | Steve Riding

Victor Bravo performing in Briggate

5. Armed Forces Day

Victor Bravo performing in Briggate | Steve Riding

The parade in Briggate

6. Armed Forces Day

The parade in Briggate | Steve Riding

