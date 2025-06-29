Leeds Armed Forces Day was held along Briggate today (Sunday) as a parade of veterans, serving service personnel and cadets left Victoria Gardens at 11am before marching up the Headrow and down Briggate.

There was also stalls, stands and exhibitions, plus activities for the whole family to get involved with along Briggate.

The Army, Navy and Air Force were all present as civic buildings were lit up red, white and blue as a mark of respect and appreciation.

Our photographer Steve Riding was at the event and grabbed the below pictures.

