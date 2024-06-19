Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds’ most popular runs returns this weekend with thousands taking part in the 10K.

Set up in 2006 by Jane Tomlinson, who during her lifetime raised £1.8 million for charity while she was battling terminal cancer, the Leeds 10K continues to fundraise charities to this day.

The 10K, which sees runners take off from the University of Leeds’ Parkinson Building before making their way around the city, is set to take place this Sunday, June 23, with thousands of runners taking on the challenge in teams, or individually.

In addition to the 10K, families can get involved in the Leeds Mini and Junior Run, which starts less than an hour after the main race and includes a 1.5K race for children aged between three and eight (Mini) and a 2.5K race for those between nine and 14.

Leeds 10K, Junior and Mini routes and start times

All three runs set off from Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds with the 10K starting at 9am, the Junior at 9.45am and the Mini at 9.51am.

Leeds 10K route

Start from Parkinson Steps/Woodhouse Lane/Clarendon Road/Moorland Road/Hyde Park Road/Rampart Road/Headingley Lane/Otley Road/Shaw Lane/Grove Lane/Meanwood Road/Oatland Road/Oatland Lane/Lowell Park Road/Wade Lane/The Headrow

Leeds Junior route

Start from Parkinson Steps up Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, through Woodhouse Moor and back down to Parkinson Steps via Woodhouse Lane.

Leeds Mini route

Starting from Parkinson Steps, the Mini race will take runners up Woodhouse Lane towards Woodhouse Moor and back again the same route.

Race number information

Runners who entered the event on or before Sunday, June 09, should have their race number posted to the address registered with when entering the event.

Those entering on or after Monday, June 10 or who haven’t received their race number by Sunday, June 23, will be able to collect their race number from the Race Office across the event weekend.

The Race Office will be open from noon to 4pm on Saturday, June 22 or from 7am on race day and will be located in the Event Village on Millennium Square.

Leeds 10K 2024 road closures

The 10K will require the closure of a number of roads and junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 6pm on Saturday, June 22 and 3pm on Sunday, June 23.

Road closures will begin around the start/finish on The Headrow, Cookridge Street, Calverley Street, Great George Street, Blenheim Terrace, Cavendish Road and Woodhouse Lane from 4am on Sunday, June 23.

The start closures around Blenheim Terrace will be re-open for 12pm while the closures around the finish including the Headrow will be re-open for 3pm.

All other road closures on route will be implemented for 8am. These include: Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Moorland Road, Hyde Park Road, Rampart Road, Woodhouse Street, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane.

Grove Lane, Monk Bridge Road, Grove Road, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Wade Lane, Merrion Street & Albion Street.