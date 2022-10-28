Leeds 10k race will be returning next summer with the aim to raise thousands of pounds for charity. Leeds City Council has partnered with not-for-profit events company, Run For All to announce the return of the popular road run event.

Starting at the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds, the route takes runners through the vibrant streets of Headingley and into the leafy streets of Meanwood before winding back past the First Direct Arena and finishing outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow. On the same day, The Clarion Leeds 10K Team Challenge will sit alongside the main event of the day and will see teams of colleagues or friends battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions.

Both events will take place on June 18 2023. Participants in both events are encouraged to choose to fundraise for a charity of choice or use the event as a chance to bring their team together in a shared challenge.

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All said: “As ever, we are delighted to be hosting the Leeds 10K and Team Challenge in our home city of Leeds. Over the years, it has been fantastic to see the event become one of the region’s most loved 10Ks, as well as a highlight in the city’s sporting calendar year on year.

“Both events are set to highlight the incredible communities within the heart of Leeds and as always it will be our mission to facilitate an event that removes barriers to participation while embracing the community within Leeds and the surrounding area.”

Leeds Run For All 10k is back next year

Runners are encouraged to fundraise for one of the event’s partner charities or a charity of their own choice. The Official Charity Partners are The Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Georges Crypt and Candlelighters. Any other charities interested in becoming an Official Charity Partner of the event are encouraged to contact Run For All.

How to sign up for the Leeds 10k race

Entries are now open to secure your spot in the race. Visit the Run For All website to book and view the route. For team challenge entries, teams are encouraged to email [email protected] .