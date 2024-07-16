Kirkstall Art Trail: 40 Leeds businesses unite to host 130 artists as trail returns after 3-year hiatus

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A free art trial involving forty venues in Leeds is set to return to the city.

Kirkstall Art Trail will be returning for another year, in a celebration of painting, sculpture, stone cutting, textiles, pottery and fashion on the weekend of July 20 and 21. 

A range of businesses are getting involved to host more than 130 artists, workshops and events this year. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

This includes Solar Frame in Kirkstall Bridge Retail Park, pub West End House in Abbey Road, and bakery Chunk Cookies in Burley Road. 

National World

Homes and community venues such as Kirkstall Abbey, Kirkstall Educational Cricket Club, and Headingley Station West Allotments will also be opening their doors to art lovers

In an effort to include poetry into the trail, there will also be a workshop by poet Jack Collins in Burley Rugby Club, in Abbey Road, on Sunday, July 21 from 2pm with poet Cherie Battiste and later, an open mic. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a trail of 24 poems by writers from across west Leeds to be found across Kirkstall

Putting together the poetry trail has been a joy for organiser Jim Corah, who said it has “demonstrated the creative voice of the west Leeds community, discussing everything from lockdowns, Burley beach, the romance found in Leeds, and the wildlife”. 

Established in 2015, the trail is returning this year after a hiatus in 2020, 2021, and 2022. 

The free event is funded by Leeds City Council’s Inner West Leeds Community Committee, as well as sponsorship from Kirkstall Forge developer Ceg. 

Related topics:ArtistsLeedsFashionKirkstall AbbeyCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice