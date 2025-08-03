King of the Hill is back but who is in the cast for season 14? 🍳

King of the Hill is back with a new season.

The Hills return to Arlen, Texas for the first new episodes in 15 years.

But which actors are back and who is new?

King of the Hill’s highly-anticipated revival is almost here. The beloved animated sitcom is returning for new episodes after more than 15 years.

The show is set to be released on Disney Plus in the UK - and on Hulu in America. The Hills are back in Arlen, Texas but plenty has changed and that includes some of the voices behind the characters.

See who is back and who has been added to the cast for King of the Hill season 14. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of King of the Hill season 14?

King of the Hill season 14 | Disney/Mike Judge

During its original 13 season run, the show featured plenty of iconic and memorable characters. From the core family of the Hills to other faces around Arlen.

It has been more than a decade since the last episode of the show aired and that might just feel like a life-time ago. So you may be wondering which actors are back for the new episodes:

King of the Hill cast

Mike Judge - Hank Hill and Jeff Boomhauer

Kathy Najimy - Peggy Hill

Stephen Root - Bill Dauterive

Pamela Adlon - Bobby Hill

Johnny Hardwick - Dale Gribble (six episodes)

Toby Huss - Dale Gribble (four episodes)

Lauren Tom - Connie & Minh Souphanousinphone

Jonathan Joss - John Redcorn (four episodes)

Keith David - Brian Robertson (new)

Anthony ‘Critic’ Campos - Emilio (new)

Johnny Hardwick recorded lines for six episodes prior to his death in 2023. The character of Dale is voiced in the remaining episodes by Toby Huss - who had multiple roles in the original series.

Jonathan Joss also recorded four episodes worth of lines before his death in June 2025. Joss was shot dead by a neighbour.

Brittney Murphy and Tom Petty are among the voice actors who have not returned for season 14 because they died prior to production beginning on the revival.

Who are guest stars for season 14

In the years since King of the Hill originally ended, the issue of using race-appropriate voice actors has become a hot button topic. It started with Apu in The Simpsons, Hank Azaria stepped down as his voice actor after the 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu was released.

King of the Hill had a few recurring characters who were similarly voiced by white actors - despite them being Asian, for example. For the revived show, several of the roles have been recast including:

Tai Leclaire - Joseph Gribble

Ki Hong Lee - Chane Wassanasong

Kenneth Choi - Ted Wassanasong

Ronny Chieng - Kahn Souphanousinphone

What is the King of the Hill revival about?

The show will return after 15 years away and the creative team have factored in that huge gap in time. Hulu explains: “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill.

“Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

Bobby Hill has been aged up and is now an adult, in one of the biggest changes. The season is also the shortest so far, at just 10 episodes in total.

