Keane is going on a tour with a stop in Leeds in support of the release of a special remastered version of their debut album celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As their debut album Hopes and Fears turn 20, the band is releasing a new, special version on May 10, 2024, exactly 20 years to the date after its initial release.

Celebrating the anniversary, Keane is heading on a world tour starting in Mexico City before making their way to the UK and Leeds for a show at First Direct Arena.

Keane is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena. Picture by Alex Lake

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

The album, released in 2004, sold over 2.5 million copies in the UK in its first year, and a million in the USA. It featured the hit single Somewhere Only We Know, and is certified 9x Platinum in the UK.

Lead singer Tom Chaplin says; “I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made Hopes and Fears, listening to an early mix of Somewhere Only We Know.

“I had this feeling that we’d come up with something that had an extra bit of magic. Making music is so often a process full of doubt…but on this occasion there was something undeniable about what we’d created. Clearly a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!”

Founding band member and songwriter Tim Rice-Oxley said: “When I think about these songs, I still picture us playing them in little rooms in pubs around the UK. I remember how exciting it was watching the crowds start to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those songs opened the door to another dimension for us; everything that has happened in our lives since then was born out of that moment. It’s an incredible privilege for us that people are still listening after all this time.”

Here’s everything you need to know as Keane comes to Leeds:

When is Keane at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Keane will stop in Leeds as part of their Hopes and Fears 20th Anniversary tour on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Who is supporting Keane at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Support on all UK and Ireland dates including Leeds will come from South Yorkshire indie outfit The Sherlocks and Wigan band The Lathums.

How to get tickets to Keane at Leeds First Direct Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket prices for the event start at £47.95, and there are numerous premium packages available.

Keane Hopes and Fears 20th Anniversary UK tour dates