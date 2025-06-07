Whether you’re a local looking to rediscover your city or a visitor wanting to experience the best of summer in Yorkshire’s cultural heartland, there’s something for everyone this month.

From chilled riverside taprooms where craft beer flows freely, to tranquil green escapes perfect for a picnic or a wander, Leeds offers the ideal backdrop to long, warm days and balmy evenings.

Fancy indulging your taste buds? Innovative ice cream flavours and bustling street food trucks are ready to satisfy your cravings. For those craving a dose of culture, vintage cinemas and independent bookshops invite you to lose yourself in stories, while outdoor trails and scenic moors provide the perfect way to stretch your legs and reconnect with nature.

Here are our handpicked choices of things to do this June, guaranteed to make your summer in Leeds unforgettable -

1 . Check out some of the local taprooms Piglove by the River serves up sun‑kissed riverside charm in the Climate Innovation District, right beside the River Aire. With picnic tables on the banks and a cosy indoor space for unpredictable Leeds weather, it’s ideal for afternoon lagers, pale ales or stouts. Expect rotating street‑food trucks and live‑music events. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Explore Roundhay Park Roundhay Park is Leeds’ ultimate green escape - 700 acres of lakes, woodlands and gardens just a short hop from the city centre. Whether you're picnicking by Waterloo Lake, exploring the formal Canal Gardens, or strolling through the woods, it’s perfect for a laid-back summer day. Don’t miss Tropical World for a burst of rainforest warmth, whatever the weather. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Grab a scoop of ice cream Cool off with icy innovation at Melting Point hidden within the Corn Exchange. Chef‑turned‑ice‑cream‑maker Johno Storey crafts daring flavours like lapsang souchong, malted milk and goat’s cheese and stem ginger, taking taste buds on a wild ride. Grab a scoop of their ever‑changing “crazy flavours” and savour summer in style. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Take a day trip Ilkley - a charming spa town just 25 minutes from Leeds by train - could be ideal for a day trip. Explore independent shops, award‑winning bakeries, and the thriving three‑times‑weekly street market or monthly farmers’ market. Wander the iconic Ilkley Moor, cool off at the historic Lido, and treat yourself to a quintessential afternoon tea at Bettys. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Enjoy the movies Catch a film at Hyde Park Picture House - Leeds’ beloved vintage cinema since 1914. Reopened after a multi‑million‑pound restoration this summer, it now boasts 275 seats in its beautifully preserved main screen and and a new 50‑seat basement screen. Enjoy an eclectic lineup of indie, classic and art‑house films in a community‑focused, heritage‑rich setting. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . Pick up a new read There are a treasure trove of hidden gem bookshops in Leeds, including Hold Fast Bookshop, which floats on Leeds Dock opposite The Canary. Or check out the Bookish Type, Leeds’ inclusive queer indie bookstore on Great George Street, which showcases LGBTIQA+ fiction, memoirs, poetry, graphic novels and children’s titles. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales