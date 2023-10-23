The legendary guitarist is coming to Leeds for a huge show at the O2 Academy in 2024 as part of a UK-wide tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johnny Marr has announced a number of shows across the UK as he celebrates the first 10 years of his solo career with the release of Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, a compilation album out November 3.

The album also includes the two brand new songs Somewhere and The Answer, along with a number of unheard demos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former The Smiths guitarist recently released a new photo book, Marr’s Guitars, with foreword written by Hans Zimmer and contributions from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Ed O’Brien and Bernard Butler.

Most Popular

Johnny Marr is coming to Leeds in 2024 for a show at O2 Academy. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

The 10 date tour kicks off in Newcastle in April 2024, before stopping at O2 Academy in Leeds on Friday, April 5.

How to get tickets for Johnny Marr at Leeds O2 Academy

Tickets for Johnny Marr in Leeds go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 27 via AXS.

Exclusive presale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday October 25 for fans who pre-order The Spirit Tower: The Best of Johnny Marr here.

Johnny Marr The Spirit Tower 2024 UK tour dates: