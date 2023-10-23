Johnny Marr at Leeds O2 Academy: Former The Smiths guitarist announce headline show - tickets and pre-sale info
The legendary guitarist is coming to Leeds for a huge show at the O2 Academy in 2024 as part of a UK-wide tour.
Johnny Marr has announced a number of shows across the UK as he celebrates the first 10 years of his solo career with the release of Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, a compilation album out November 3.
The album also includes the two brand new songs Somewhere and The Answer, along with a number of unheard demos.
The former The Smiths guitarist recently released a new photo book, Marr’s Guitars, with foreword written by Hans Zimmer and contributions from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Ed O’Brien and Bernard Butler.
The 10 date tour kicks off in Newcastle in April 2024, before stopping at O2 Academy in Leeds on Friday, April 5.
How to get tickets for Johnny Marr at Leeds O2 Academy
Exclusive presale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday October 25 for fans who pre-order The Spirit Tower: The Best of Johnny Marr here.
Johnny Marr The Spirit Tower 2024 UK tour dates:
- Tuesday, April 2 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- Wednesday, April 3 - Glasgow, Barrowlands
- Friday, April 5 - Leeds, O2 Academy
- Saturday, April 6 - Liverpool, Olympia
- Sunday, April 7 - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls
- Tuesday, April 9 - Cardiff, Great Hall
- Wednesday, April 10 - Bristol, O2 Academy
- Friday, April 12 - London, Eventim Apollo
- Saturday, April 13 - Brighton Dome
- Sunday, April 14 - Nottingham, Rock City