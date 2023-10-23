Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Johnny Marr at Leeds O2 Academy: Former The Smiths guitarist announce headline show - tickets and pre-sale info

The legendary guitarist is coming to Leeds for a huge show at the O2 Academy in 2024 as part of a UK-wide tour.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Johnny Marr has announced a number of shows across the UK as he celebrates the first 10 years of his solo career with the release of Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, a compilation album out November 3. 

The album also includes the two brand new songs Somewhere and The Answer, along with a number of unheard demos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former The Smiths guitarist recently released a new photo book, Marr’s Guitars, with foreword written by Hans Zimmer and contributions from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Ed O’Brien and Bernard Butler.

Most Popular
    Johnny Marr is coming to Leeds in 2024 for a show at O2 Academy. Picture by AFP via Getty ImagesJohnny Marr is coming to Leeds in 2024 for a show at O2 Academy. Picture by AFP via Getty Images
    Johnny Marr is coming to Leeds in 2024 for a show at O2 Academy. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

    The 10 date tour kicks off in Newcastle in April 2024, before stopping at O2 Academy in Leeds on Friday, April 5.

    How to get tickets for Johnny Marr at Leeds O2 Academy

    Tickets for Johnny Marr in Leeds go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 27 via AXS.

    Exclusive presale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday October 25 for fans who pre-order The Spirit Tower: The Best of Johnny Marr here.

    Johnny Marr The Spirit Tower 2024 UK tour dates:

    • Tuesday, April 2 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
    • Wednesday, April 3 - Glasgow, Barrowlands 
    • Friday, April 5 - Leeds, O2 Academy
    • Saturday, April 6 - Liverpool, Olympia 
    • Sunday, April 7 - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls 
    • Tuesday, April 9 - Cardiff, Great Hall
    • Wednesday, April 10 - Bristol, O2 Academy
    • Friday, April 12 - London, Eventim Apollo
    • Saturday, April 13 - Brighton Dome
    • Sunday, April 14 - Nottingham, Rock City
    Related topics:LeedsTicketsLive Music