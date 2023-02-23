JLS has announced a UK tour with a date in Leeds this year. The X-Factor-formed boy band made a comeback in 2021 which proved to be a huge success with fans.

Now, due to public demand, the group have scheduled a 29-date ‘Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour’ across the UK and Ireland with a date at Leeds First Direct Arena.

JLS said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! The last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

JLS rose to fame in 2009 and shot to number one with their pop classic ‘Beat Again’ hit. They then released further singles including ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’ which also topped the charts. The group disbanded in 2013 following the final gig of their Goodbye tour at The O2 Arena in London on 22 December 2013.

However, fans were delighted in February 2020 when they announced details of their ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour and returned to the charts with their new album ‘2.0’.

Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill of JLS. (Pic credit: Kate Green / Getty Images)

Now, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams, will bring their catalogue of unforgettable hits, stellar vocal talent and eye-catching choreography across the UK this year with their new tour.

JLS UK tour - when will they perform in Leeds?

JLS will be at Leeds First Direct Arena on November 7, 2023.

How to get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on March 3 on the Ticketmaster website.

JLS UK tour - full list of dates

October 20 - Dublin, 3Arena

October 21 - Belfast, SSE Arena

October 23 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

October 24 - Bournemouth, International Centre

October 26 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

October 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

October 30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 2 - Manchester, AO Arena

November 3 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 4 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

November 6 - Brighton, Centre

November 7 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 9 - London, The O2

November 10 - London, The O2

November 11 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena