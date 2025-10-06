Manchester indie stalwarts and live favourites James have announced a date in Leeds as part of their biggest ever arena tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour will see the beloved band bring their unmistakable sound and uplifting live energy to some of the country’s most prestigious venues, including a stop at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena on April 4, 2026.

Fans can look forward to a night of timeless anthems and euphoric singalongs as James celebrate an extraordinary career spanning four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester indie greats James will perform at the first direct bank arena in Leeds on April 4, 2026. | Handout

Known for classics such as Sit Down, Laid, Come Home, and Getting Away With It (All Messed Up), the band’s live performances continue to inspire and connect generations of music lovers.

Joining them on this landmark tour will be fellow Manchester favourites Doves, adding even more northern soul and musical brilliance to an unmissable bill.

The announcement coincides with news of the band’s forthcoming release, Nothing But Love – The Definitive Best Of, due out on 21 November 2025.

The album will serve as a career-spanning celebration, featuring reimagined hits, fan favourites, and deep cuts that showcase James’s enduring artistry and evolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their reputation as one of the UK’s most powerful and life-affirming live acts, James’s 2026 arena tour looks set to be a defining moment for both the band and their loyal fanbase.

Tickets are available on general sale on Friday (October 10) at 9.30am. Visit the first direct bank arena website to secure your seats.

Three mobile users also get early access to presale tickets via their mobile platform.