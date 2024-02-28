Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ja Rule was due to bring his 'The Sunrise Tour' to the UK and Ireland in March. The show at the Arena was scheduled for Wednesday March 6, kicking off at 7.30pm, supported by Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya.

The American rapper, real name Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, has now cancelled the tour due to "unforeseen circumstances". Posting on X, the 47-year-old said he had been denied entry into the UK because of his criminal record.

In a statement on behalf of the tour's promoters, Leeds First Direct Arena said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Ja Rule's "The Sunrise Tour" in the UK and Ireland next month has been cancelled.

Ja Rule was due to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena next week (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

"Refunds will be issued from the point of purchase. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Ja Rule was due to kick off his Sunrise tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Friday, before gigs in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

He wrote on social media: “I’m so devastated. I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in. I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows. This is not fair to me or my fans, these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come…

“The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records.

“In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison.”

Ja Rule was released from prison in May 2013 after serving two years on gun and tax evasion charges. Tickets for the shows are still available on Ticketmaster.

After one fan tweeted Ticketmaster to ask about refunds, the website’s customer service team replied: “Once we receive confirmed info an email will be sent to all customers for the event.”