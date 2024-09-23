Fresh off the news that Sting will be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025 , organisers have quickly added 15 more names as part of their first line-up announcement.

Alongside Sting comes another huge name for the festival, with Justin Timberlake set to headline Sunday at the event, while Welsh rockers Stereophonics have been announced as Saturday’s headline act.

They are joined by some big names in the world of dance music and indie rock, and with tickets set to go on sale this week (September 25 2024), here’s a look at who might tempt you to part with money before Christmas for next year’s event.

All information correct as of writing.

1 . Sting Sting is set to headline Friday night at Isle of Wight 2025, as part of a wider set of festival dates announced earlier today. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Sunday night next year at Isle of Wight Festival - another coup for the organisers. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio Photo Sales

3 . Stereophonics Meanwhile Kelly Jones and Stereophonics will be headling Saturday night at the event this year. | BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Faithless The memory of the late Maxi Jazz continues to live on as Faithless have been announced as one of the first acts to perform at Isle of Wight 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . The Script The Script are scheduled to be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 on the same day as Stereophonics. | Jordan Rossi Photo Sales