Whether you’re a hardcore black coffee fanatic or a pumpkin spice latte lover - you’re probably wondering where really is the best place to sit down this autumn to get your daily dose of caffeine.

Leeds is jam-packed full of hundreds of coffee shops so coffee-lovers really are spoilt for choice when it comes to getting their fix.

However, it can sometimes be an overwhelming choice when it comes to trying somewhere new - whether you prefer a chilled-out vibe or somewhere to meet up with friends.

But, worry not! To celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1, we have rounded up the best coffee shops across Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have listed the best coffee shops in Leeds ahead of National Coffee Day

The best coffee shops in Leeds according to Tripadvisor

Laynes Espresso

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rating: 1

Although this coffee shop is only open for takeaway and delivery at present, coffee-lovers have rated it as the best in Leeds.

“Great coffee, good food and super staff. Haven’t been here for 3 years but it’s still just as good. So refreshing to find good coffee in the UK.”

“Drinks are quick and the coffee is the best in Leeds, by a country mile, no exaggeration. Mocha with oat milk and an extra shot of coffee, that’s the one!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great place to get breakfast in Leeds. It’s got a great menu (good veggie options) and the coffee is brilliant. I ended up going back every morning cause it’s just such a good vibe. Great selection, good prices and convenient location on Leeds city centre.”

Sift: Cafe & Bakery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rating: 2

A fully vegetarian cafe housed in a beautiful 18th Century, Grade II listed former bank. Everything is made in-house or sourced as locally as possible.

“Lovely vegetarian lunch and cakes from staff who were warm and friendly. Really accommodating for our disabled child as well which was very much appreciated.”

“I’ve been here a few times now, and Otley is very lucky to have such a nice cafe! I’ve had a few cakes and they’ve all been amazing, great coffee and hot chocolate. Always really friendly service and they’re dog friendly too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the Tripadvisor website for more information.

Cranberry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rating: 3

A coffee shop and cafe that is all about great drinks, top service and quality food.

“Nowt better than this coffee shop and more ...highly recommended for families and couples. Great staff and many thanks to Tom W”

“So great to find a local cafe that knows how to make a really good decaf coffee. Decaf macchiato was well up to big city hipster cafe standard. Family had ice cream and milkshakes - also really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the Tripadvisor website for more information.

IF Call Lane

Rating: 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent brunch spot that serves speciality coffee and homemade cakes in the heart of Leeds.

“The food deserves the popularity that is normally seen at this place. The ingredients used in the food are of high quality, making the dishes delicious. Their wild mushrooms and sourdough bread dish is really good and the eggs are always cooked well.”

“Cute and cosy little find! Delicious selection of fresh baked cakes which looked divine. Great selection of veggie/vegan options. Staff friendly and helpful. Pancakes were so scrumptious - a very large portion so be warned.

Visit the Tripadvisor website for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

House of Koko

Rating: 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

House of Koko is an independent coffee and tea house in Chapel Allerton

“Had a few breakfasts here and everything we tried was delicious. Also loved the vibe, the design and the friendly service.”

“The best place in Leeds. The food is divine, the customer service is A1 and a fab absence. I cannot recommend enough.”

Visit the Tripadvisor website for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee lovers will be pleased to hear that a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that Two to three cups of coffee a day is associated with increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.