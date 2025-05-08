Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Interior Design Masters has been moved from its usual TV slot 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interior Design Masters will not air as usual tonight.

The hit show has been moved from its normal Thursday slot.

But why has the BBC made this decision?

If you are sitting down tonight expecting to catch the latest episode of Interior Design Masters are in for a surprise. The Alan Carr hosted show has been pulled from its usual weekly spot - because of VE Day.

Now in its sixth series, the popular show sees amateur designers competing to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what is the reason for Interior Design Masters being moved? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Interior Design Masters not on tonight?

Cast of Interior Design Masters series six | Interior Design Masters / DSP / BBC One

BBC has been airing the popular show on Thursday nights since it returned back in April. However if you flick on BBC One at 8pm this evening (May 8) - you will find the show is missing and instead the broadcaster has coverage of the VE Day 80th anniversary.

A Night to Remember is airing on the Beeb from 8pm - with Zoe Ball leading the coverage. It is set to run until after 10pm and rounds out a day of events on BBC One - find out more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interior Design Masters has been bumped as a result, due to its usual start time clashing with the beginning of the event. But fans don’t have to wait a full week for the next episode.

When will Interior Design Masters be on again?

If you are worried that you might have to wait a full week for the show to return to your screen, fear not. Interior Design Masters will actually air tomorrow (May 9) at 8pm on BBC One.

So it is just an extra 24 hour wait for you to find out what happens in the next challenge. It could be a lot worse!

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The designers head to Allianz Stadium Twickenham, the iconic home of England rugby, to renovate hospitality suites. They must create a premium experience for diehard rugby fans by producing a swanky bar for serving pre-match drinks and a stylish dining area for putting on a generous spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Restaurateur Nisha Katona helps regular judge Michelle Ogundehin decide who will secure a place in the quarter-final.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.