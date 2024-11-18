Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Impress your kids with this fact 🤓

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GK Barry is one of the campmates who have entered the jungle in 2024.

She is part of the cast of I’m a Celebrity - but may be more familiar to younger viewers.

The star is one of the early favourites with the bookies.

Internet star GK Barry is one of the cast mates to keep an eye on for the new season of I’m a Celebrity. She has rocketed up the charts to become one of the early favourites to be crowned the winner of the hit ITV series.

If you don’t have younger relatives - or aren’t following the biggest headlines from the world of online personalities - the name might not ring a bell for you. At least not in the same way that Barry McGuigan might to older audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that she is the second favourite to win the whole thing on Oddschecker - as of Monday (November 18). You can get odds of 19/4 for her to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, behind only McFly’s Danny Jones - the pre-show favourite.

What is GK Barry famous for?

Grace Keeling, best known as GK Barry, is part of the cast for I’m a Celebrity in 2024. She shot to fame via TikTok, starting to post videos on the platform while at University. After appearing on the Fellas podcast, she started her own called Saving Grace - and has appeared on shows such as Loose Women, Love Island After Sun. | ITV

The I’m a Celeb star is best known for her TikTok account - which boasts an impressive 3.6 million followers. But she also is behind the popular podcast Saving Grace and has also appeared on TV shows like Love Island: After Sun, The Wheel and The Weakest Link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GK Barry rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdowns. She was a university student at the time but is now a full time media figure.

You can find her TikTok here and her podcast can be watched on YouTube - or alternatively search for it on your preferred streaming service of choice.

What does GK Barry stand for?

Despite it being her user name on TikTok - GK Barry is not her actual name and is instead just a username. She is actually called Grace Keeling.

When picking her username she mixed her initials - GK - with her best friend’s last name.

Who do you think will win I’m a Celebrity this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].