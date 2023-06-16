Stargazers are in for a treat tonight as five planets will align - and it will be visible from Leeds. In the early hours of Saturday morning (June 17) Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn will all appear together in the sky.

According to astronomers, Jupiter and Saturn will be easy to spot with the naked eye, but it might be trickier to see Mercury and you will need to get some binoculars or a small telescope to find Neptune and Uranus. Although this celestial event isn’t unheard of, it doesnt’t happen often.

The last five-planet lineup occured in March but with a slightly different makeup. A three-planet alignment will also happen in July. This event happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

Don Pollacco, a professor at the University of Warwick’s Department of Physics, said: “Jupiter and Saturn will be bright objects that have a yellowy colour, Mercury often looks pink, and Uranus and Neptune pale white-green.”

How to see the planets align in Leeds

Skygazers should seek a viewing spot with little light pollution and a clear view. Of all the planets it will be Mercury last to come into view, about an hour before sunrise. But if you go outside at that time, you’ll be able to see all five planets lined-up across the sky — from Mercury down by the horizon to Saturn higher up in the sky — until the sun rises.

When is sunrise in Leeds

At present, the sun rises at around 4.34am in Leeds. This means that skygazers wanting the full view of the planets should head out at around 3.34am to see Mercury become visible.

Which planets will be visible?

Mercury

Uranus

Jupiter

Neptune

Saturn

Best viewing skygazing spots in Leeds

