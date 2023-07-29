Horsforth Brewery is hosting its fourth Beer Festival this bank holiday, giving guests a chance to try a wide selection of beers and other drinks across three days.

The 2023 line-up includes beers from Horsforth Brewery, ginger beer specialists DMC, The Meanwood Brewery, Grumpy Jon’s Cider, Docks Beers, The Hoptimist and more.

Horsforth Beer Festival returns to Leeds this August bank holiday. Picture by Horsforth Brewery Beer Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Costello, owner of Horsforth Brewery, said: “We absolutely love hosting our beer festivals. It’s a great opportunity for local breweries to showcase their products in Horsforth and to bring beer into Horsforth that’s not normally available.”

Alongside their usual range of beers, Horsforth Brewery will be presenting some new beers from its “IconSeries” - a range of beers brewed by the staff of the brewery, each with its own unique recipe.

The brewery described the range as “a celebration of the creativity and passion of the team, showcasing their favourite beer styles from hoppy IPAs to Imperial Stouts”, and was launched in 2023 for the Easter beer festival.

Along with breweries, guests can experience a range of food vendors and live music sessions on Friday and Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about the Horsforth Brewery Beer Festival coming to Leeds this August bank holiday:

When and where is the 2023 Horsforth Beer Festival?

The festival will return to Horsforth Brewery, 143 New Rd Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4JZ, on August bank holiday between Friday August 25 to August 27, 2023.

The 2023 festival will be split into four sessions; Friday Evening, Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday evening.

How to get tickets for 2023 Horsforth Beer Festival

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, Horsforth Beer Festival will offer two types of tickets; one which will give guests a special glass that they can use at the festival and then bring home, or if you’ve attended the festival on a previous year, you can bring your own glass and in return for the entrance price receive two tokens for a half pint each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Costello said: "We know times are hard for so many people right now and want to make it easier for people to attend the festival. We also know that people’s glass cupboards are probably bursting from the amount of festival glasses they’ll have accumulated over the years, I know mine is, so if they’d rather bring one of the glasses from one of our previous festivals we’re delighted to accommodate that."

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased via the Horsforth Brewery website. Under 18s enter for free.

2023 Horsforth Beer Festival line-up

The following breweries will be at this year’s festival:

Horsforth Brewery

DMC

The Meanwood Brewery

Grumpy Jon’s Cider

Docks Beers

The Hoptimist

Meanwood Pizza