Hey Sis! will host its first event at The Warehouse on Saturday May 18, promising to “bring queer Leeds clubbing back to life”.

The man behind the new events is Daniel Bill, who managed popular Leeds club Tunnel from 2019 until its closure during the Covid pandemic.

Daniel Bill, founder of Nightwig Productions, is launching new LGBT+ club nights in Leeds next month (Photo by James Hardisty)

Daniel said the closure of the Commercial Court venue left a “hole in queer clubbing” in Leeds, and prompted him to launch his new events business, Nightwig Productions.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I saw a gap in the market and thought it would be a good time for me to take a shot at it, launching LGBT, queer and drag club events.

“The UK drag market is very tough at the moment, there’s a lot of upset and disgruntled performers as well as former employees who need that part of their life to be enjoyable again. I’m hoping we can bring that back and that’s what I’m looking to do with the business.

Daniel pictured with DJ Owl and performers Seth and Jack Warren (Photo by James Hardisty)

“The closure of Tunnel had a huge impact on the city, it was unique in what it offered. It will be nice for the queer community to have a new club night opening up again.”

The first Hey Sis! event, which Daniel hopes to turn into a monthly clubbing experience, will be headlined by NSFW, Owl, Debbie B and Forbid, one of the regular DJs at Tunnel.

“We’re trying to bring back that vibe but put a new spin on it,” Daniel added. “The main room will be b**** vogue house with a bit of a runway and pop-up performances throughout the night.

“The upstairs loft room will be smaller and more intimate, a bit camper and more pop. We’ve got a lot of performers old and new.”