Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise events to celebrate our fantastic history and culture. It's your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – all of which are FREE to explore.

Leeds and West Yorkshire has a number of places to explore, some of which are usually out-of-bounds to the public, giving a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes at some of the area’s most interesting locations.

Brought to you by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and powered by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, the festival invites everyone to explore and connect with their local area.

This year sees the biggest programme yet in the festival’s 31-year history, with more than 5,800 events - including a wide range of places that usually charge entry fees, free sites that put on extra special events for the festival, and access to many places that aren't usually open to the public. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone.

The events are running from September 12 to September 21.

Below are some of the events happening around the area, with details of when you can explore. You can also search on the Heritage Open Days website here for more ideas.

1 . Minibeast Metropolis: building for biodiversity Hollybush Conservation Centre, Broad Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, East Riding of Yorkshire, LS5 3BP Go on a family-friendly minibeast safari and discover the places minibeasts call home, from ponds to compost heaps. Learn more about the history of Hollybush Farm, enjoy the rhubarb exhibition and get stuck into family friendly activities including design your own wildlife garden, build a bug-hotel from recycled materials, and plant pollinator friendly plants for the spring. Sunday 21 September: 11am-3pm Pre-booking not required

2 . Leeds Industrial Museum Armley Mills, Canal Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS12 2QF Visit Leeds Industrial Museum and enjoy family friendly activities including a special Heritage Open Days trail. See models by students from the Notre Dame School architecture course and enjoy exhibitions: 'Engineery' featuring the wonders of engineering; and stories from behind the camera in new exhibition 'Reel-ise' curated with members of the local community. Friday 12 September: 1000-1600 Pre-booking not required

3 . Behind the Scenes at the M&S Archive Michael Marks Building, University of Leeds, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 9LP Join archivists for a behind the scenes tour of the M&S Archive. See the Strong Room which is not usually open to the public. Explore the interactive M&S Archive exhibition which tells the story of M&S from the early days of the Penny Bazaars to present, try on fashions of the past in the Design Studio, take a seat and enjoy the film collection in the cinema area. Thursday 18 September: 1030, 1100, 1130, 1200, 1230, 1300, 1330, 1400, 1430 & 1500 Pre-booking not required

4 . Maggie's Yorkshire Open Evening Maggie's, St. James's University Hospital, Alma Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS9 7BE Visit the award-winning building designed by Heatherwick Studios of Maggie's Yorkshire. Their open evening will explore the importance of architecture and the role it plays in their cancer support sessions. Thursday 18 September: 5.30pm-7.30pm Pre-booking required

5 . Middleton Railway - site of the first steam trains Moor Road, Hunslet, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 2JQ Middleton Railway was where the world's very first proper steam engines ran. Starting in 1812, the Leeds locos hauled 90-100 tonnes of coal into the city (without breaking the track - a problem that beset other, earlier attempts). Learn more with an illustrated talk and see part of the train track from 1812. Saturday 13 September: 1000, 1200, 1300 & 1500 Sunday 14 September: 1000, 1200, 1300 & 1500 Saturday 20 September: 1000, 1200, 1300 & 1500 Sunday 21 September: 1000, 1200, 1300 & 1500 Pre-booking not required