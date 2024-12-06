Get your wands ready for the Harry Potter show 🔮

HBO is rebooting Harry Potter as a TV series.

It comes just 20 years after the first film arrived in cinemas.

Production date has been confirmed for the show - and it films in the UK.

Fans who are eagerly anticipating the Harry Potter TV series have just been handed a major update. HBO is rebooting the beloved films for the small screen.

The first Wizarding World movie released in 2001 and the original movie series concluded a decade later in 2011. A spin-off series - Fantastic Beasts - ran for three films between 2016 and 2022.

Casting has yet to be announced for the show, however a major milestone has been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:

Harry Potter filming date confirmed

A casting call has been announced to find the new cast for HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series, looking for the show's new Hermoine, Harry and Ron. | Getty Images

HBO is turning the beloved franchise into a TV series and filming is set to begin in summer 2025. It is a major step forward for the show, albeit with no cast yet publicly confirmed.

Open auditions were announced for the series earlier in 2024. While numerous actors have been rumoured to have been approached for key roles - including Snape.

Where will the Harry Potter show film?

If you were worried that HBO being in charge of the reboot it would mean the show would swap its British roots for America, fear not. It has been confirmed that filming will take place in the UK.

Max, the rebranded Warner Bros. streaming service, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (December 5) confirming it will film in Britain. The account wrote: “Wands at the ready.

“The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max.”

The Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is the site of the mega-popular Warner Bros. Studios Tour which lets fans explore sets, props and costumes from the films.

How will you be able to watch the show in the UK?

Max and HBO are not available in the UK, but that doesn’t mean British audiences will miss out on the Harry Potter show. Sky Atlantic is the home of HBO shows on this side of the pond, so you can likely expect them to also air the future Wizarding World series.

Is it the right time to reboot the Harry Potter series for TV - or is it too soon? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].