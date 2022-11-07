World famous basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters are setting off on a worldwide tour in 2023, and will be stopping off at Leeds on the way. The exciting world of amazing basketball skills and outrageous athleticism comes to West Yorkshire as the Globetrotters play against the Washington Generals in what is sure to be a high intensity night out.

The originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat.

The Globetrotters welcome fans in the UK to join them for an interactive game day packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings. Here’s what you need to know about how to get tickets.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters world tour show in Leeds are on sale through a Three Presale from 10am on Wednesday November 9. A venue presale also opens up at 10am on Thursday November 10.

Tickets will be released onto general sale at 10am on Friday, November 11. Tickets can be purchased for some of the games through Ticketmaster and www.theticketfactory.com

