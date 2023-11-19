Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Harewood House Leeds: First look at 'Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas' festive decorations

Harewood House in Leeds is offering a new and unique Christmas experience with impressive light installations and decorations.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas is a new immersive and "slightly wild" festive experience for the whole family.

The Christmas event this year is a "completely different but strangely familiar" experience, and a collaboration with architects and designers Studio MUTT.

Families can enjoy the festivities, including a visit from Santa Claus, telling the tale about The Adventures of Peppermint (November 25 to December 24), an artisan winter market and much more until January 7, 2024.

Here are nine photos from the new Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas:

Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas is an immersive festive experience for the whole family.

1. Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas

Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas is an immersive festive experience for the whole family. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The experience is described as a "completely different but strangely familiar" experience.

2. Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas

The experience is described as a "completely different but strangely familiar" experience. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Gift Shop.

3. Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas

The Gift Shop. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Christmas decor in the music room.

4. Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas

Christmas decor in the music room. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Pictured is Emma Loughnane putting the finishing touches to the 1980's silent disco Christmas tree.

5. Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas

Pictured is Emma Loughnane putting the finishing touches to the 1980's silent disco Christmas tree. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The silent disco hall.

6. Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas

The silent disco hall. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Harewood HouseLeedsChristmas