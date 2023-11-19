Harewood House Leeds: First look at 'Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas' festive decorations
Harewood House in Leeds is offering a new and unique Christmas experience with impressive light installations and decorations.
Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas is a new immersive and "slightly wild" festive experience for the whole family.
The Christmas event this year is a "completely different but strangely familiar" experience, and a collaboration with architects and designers Studio MUTT.
Families can enjoy the festivities, including a visit from Santa Claus, telling the tale about The Adventures of Peppermint (November 25 to December 24), an artisan winter market and much more until January 7, 2024.
Here are nine photos from the new Harewood's Great Time Travelling Christmas: