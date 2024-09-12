An adored film composer whose music has sound tracked some of the greatest films of recent years is set to perform in Leeds.

The multiple Oscar and Grammy Award winner Hans Zimmer will perform at the first direct arena next year with Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level.

Zimmer’s music has become familiar to millions across the globe, having produced music for films including The Lion King (for which he won an Oscar), Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Hans Zimmer will be performing in Manchester this week | Getty Images

The Next Level promises a completely new show featuring “ground-breaking electronic soundscapes” and a “spectacular light production”.

“For me, every show is a new journey of discovery,” said Zimmer. “With ‘The Next Level,’ I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before.”

Zimmer’s last European tour in 2023 was an immense success. In sold-out arenas, over 400,000 fans celebrated the composer, a man whose soundtracks have profoundly shaped Hollywood blockbusters for decades.

But “The Next Level” will offer something completely new – a new vision, a new journey that no fans should miss.

Fans who want to secure tickets early can now register for the exclusive venue pre-sale by signing up to the first direct arena newsletter

Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level is taking place on 23 November 2025 with general on sale tickets available from 26 September 2024, 1pm.