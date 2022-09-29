With the summer well and truly over and autumn upon us, eyes are now turning towards the festivities of Halloween.

The spooky holiday will be upon us soon and kids will already be planning their costumes and trick-or-treating routes.

A Halloween staple is pumpkin carving and it’s always a competition to pick the plumpest one available.

There are a number of pumpkin picking patches across Leeds and that can help you on your quest to pick the perfect pumpkin.

The Yorkshire Evening Post looks over the options near the city.

We’ve rounded up the best places to go pumpkin picking in Leeds this Halloween

Horsforth Pick Your Own, Horsforth, Leeds

Where to Find Them: West End Lane, Horsforth, LS18 5ES

Opening Times: October 1 - 27

Nestled just a few miles out of Leeds city centre you will be spoilt for choice at Horsforth Pick Your Own. The family-run farm has grown thousands of pumpkins of 18 different varieties this season big, small, orange, white, and warty and all are up for grabs!

Early bird tickets are available from October 1, and peak pumpkin picking starts on October 15.

Farmer Copley’s Pumpkin Festival, Pontefract

Halloween is a huge event in Farmer Copley’s calendar as it hosts the biggest pumpkin festival in the UK. Just a short drive from Leeds, pumpkin-pickers are invited to go along, pick one of the thousands of pumpkins and join in the fun with hosts of entertainment, things to do and food and drink available.

The pumpkin festival is on from October 1 until October 31.

Tickets cost £5 per person and children under the age of 3 are free. Pumpkins can be purchased at an additional cost.

Stockeld Park Pumpkin Patch, Wetherby

Soak up the magic of Halloween this autumn at Stockeld Park.

The park has thousands of pumpkins in the meadow ready to be picked in one of the biggest pumpkin patches near North Leeds! The pumpkin-picking event will take place from October 22 - 30.

Tickets cost £16 but include entrance into Stockeld Park’s Enchanted Forest, Adventure Playground and Monster Maze. Children will also be able to pick a pumpkin free of charge.

Swithens Pumpkin Festival, Rothwell, Leeds

Where: Swithens Lane, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0BT

The annual Halloween event is back! Jump in a scary tractor ride, explore the haunted woods or pick a pumpkin at Swithen’s farm this spooky season.

And fancy dress is strongly encouraged at this ghoulish event!

Running on October 15, 16. and 22to 30.

Tickets cost £15 for entrance with a pumpkin included.

Spilmans Pick Your Own

Where: Church Farm, Sessay, YO7 3NB

Opening Times: Weekends from October 1, Daily from October 18 - 30

Spilman’s has over 125,000 pumpkins of all different colours and sizes as well as thousands of decorative squash.

Tractor and trailer rides, bale mountain, pumpkin slingshot, a spooky walk, and even a carving tent and pumpkin washing stations so you can put your pumpkin straight onto your doorstep when you get home!

Spilman’s will be open at weekends from October 1 and daily from October 18 - 30

New this year is late night - Date Night! When they will be open until 7 pm on October 14, 21, 22, 29 and 30.

The late-night events will feature a bar, street food and cosy festoon lighting! Please note some daytime activities may not be running.

Tickets cost from £7.50.

