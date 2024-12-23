Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is set to be an emotional time on BBC 2 📺

A special Hairy Bikers documentary is airing this Christmas.

It will celebrate the life of Dave Myers.

Si King will pick out the key moments of the past 25 years of The Hairy Bikers.

The life of beloved TV chef Dave Myers will be celebrated in a documentary on BBC tonight (December 23). The Hairy Biker died earlier this year and his best friend Si King will pick out highlights from across their 25-year career together.

Myers revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was undergoing treatment for it. His death was announced in February - and he was just 66 at the time.

The Hairy Bikers are returning to TV for one final ride in this sure-to-be poignant special. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone on?

First look at The Hairy Bikers: You'll Never Ride Alone | BBC

The special documentary is scheduled to air at 9pm tonight (December 23). It will run for an hour, the BBC has confirmed.

How to watch The Hairy Bikers documentary?

It is scheduled to air on BBC2 and 9pm today, the same time as Strike is on BBC1. However it will also be available on catch up via iPlayer after it has finished on the tele.

What to expect from The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Walk Alone?

You may want to stock up on tissues as it is set to be a poignant look back through the life and career of Dave Myers. During the programme, Si will pick out the key moments of the past 25 years of their TV careers, commemorating a special friendship that would change cookery shows forever.

It follows the 45,000 plus bikes that joined Si on a memorial journey from London to Dave’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in June this year. The emotional ride was Si King’s last as a Hairy Biker as he closes the chapter on an incredible 25 years of memories with his biking brother.

Archive, new interviews and previously unseen footage help celebrate Dave’s life, charting a journey that took him around the world, cooking up a storm as one of television’s greatest ever double acts.

Si said: “I’m incredibly proud of the programme because it’s a tribute to my best mate. Dave Day wasn’t so much cathartic, it just felt so celebratory of Dave’s life. It’s not often I’m lost for words but that day I seemed to be.”

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].