Gwen Stefani cancels Leeds Harewood House concert - how to get a refund

Gwen Stefani’s concert in Leeds has been cancelled and will not go ahead this week. The pop legend was due to perform at Harewood House as part of her UK tour on Tuesday (June 27) but has been cancelled due to ‘scheduling issues.’

Promoters AEG have confirmed in April that Gwen’s scheduled appearances in Leeds, Cheshire’s Bolesworth Castle and Broadlands Estate in Romsey. When the tour was announced in December last year, Gwen said: "I don’t think I would ever be me without the incredible musical influences of the UK. I am so excited to be back! This is going to be an amazing show.”

The UK tour which included six outdoor concerts would have been the multi-Grammy Award winner’s first tour in 16 years. Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, charismatic frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist. Throughout it all, Stefani has remained a trend-setting music and fashion icon with an impressive array of honours – four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award.

To date, she’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide, including her four-times platinum debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. that delivered the hit singles ‘Rich Girl,’ ‘What You Waiting For?’ and the Pharrell Williams produced No. 1 hit ‘Hollaback Girl.’

Tickets for the shows began at £65 for general admission standing, with gold circle standing costing £125 each. A message on Ticketmaster on each of the three cancelled dates now states: “This event has been cancelled. Ticket sales have stopped, but there may be tickets available for other dates.”

How to get a refund