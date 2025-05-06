Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rockstar has surprised fans with the release of a new Grand Theft Auto VI trailer 🚨

Grand Theft Auto VI has dropped a new trailer out of the blue.

Rockstar has offered fans a new look at protagonists Jason and Lucia.

It comes after the highly anticipated game was delayed to May 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI has surprised fans by dropping a new trailer out of the blue - just days after it was confirmed the game had been delayed to 2026. It is the first new footage from Rockstar’s return to Vice City since it was officially announced back in December 2023.

The highly anticipated game was originally due to arrive later in 2025, but it has been pushed back to May 2026. Fans have got used to waiting since the most recent release in the stories series came all the way back in 2013 with GTA 5.