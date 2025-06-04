Glastonbury 2025: This year’s set times revealed, but who could fill those TBA slots throughout the festival?
- Glastonbury Festival have released their official timetable for 2025.
- However, amongst the 3000 acts and their set times comes a series of TBAs throughout the timetable.
- They join the mystery of who “Patchwork,” performing on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, could really be.
Glastonbury launched their official timetable of events earlier this week, with the over 3000 bands performing at Worthy Farm now learning who they may end up clashing with.
As confirmed previously, The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo will be closing out the Pyramid Stage across the festival, while the likes of Charli XCX, The Prodigy and Maribou State will be closing out The Other Stage and West Holts Stage respectively.
But there are still a number of gaps throughout the festival line-up that have continued to generate speculation who could end up performing a secret set at Worthy Farm this year.
For example, there is a conspicuous TBA on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival at 4:55pm between Burning Spear and Alanis Morissette, while on Saturday, another TBA has been advertised between 7:30pm and 8:30pm,
There is also the case of a mysterious act named “Patchwork” are scheduled to appear on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday between 6:00pm - 7:00pm - evoking a similar feeling many had when The ChurnUps performed in 2023, only to reveal themselves as the Foo Fighters.
Who could the TBA acts be at Glastonbury Festival 2025?
OLBG have provided us with the latest odds regarding who could be performing at Glastonbury 2025 as one of the several TBA acts performing this year, and with wild rumours suggesting Lady Gaga could be one of the artists - their odds seem at present a little more grounded.
Currently, Haim are leading the pack with a strong 75% chance (1/3 odds), making them a hot favourite to headline. Close behind are Mumford & Sons at 66.7% (1/2 odds), suggesting they're also a very strong contender.
Other acts in the mix include Lewis Capaldi, who sits at a 50% chance (1/1 odds), while Robbie Williams is a less likely but still possible option at 25% (3/1 odds). Gorillaz round out the list as with a 12.5% chance (7/1 odds) they’ll play, after Kings of Leon’s odds were scrapped after the cancellation of shows owing to injury.
However there is still hope that perhaps Pulp could be the mysterious “Patchwork” act on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday. There have been rumours circulating among fans on forums like eFestivals that Candida Doyle, Pulp's keyboardist, recently posted something on social media about her "patchwork" being all she could think about.
Then there is some speculation that Lorde could be at this year’s festival; with a new album on the horizon and celebrated surprise appearances alongside Charli XCX at Coachella this year, could the Kiwi make the trip to Worthy Farm again this year?
Glastonbury Festival 2025 - set times for Pyramid, Other and West Holts Stages
Friday June 27 2025
Pyramid Stage
- 10:15pm - 11:45pm: The 1975
- 8:15pm - 9:25pm: Biffy Clyro
- 6:15pm - 7:15pm: Alanis Morissette
- 4:55pm - 5:30pm: TBA
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm: Burning Spear
- 1:30pm - 2:30pm: CMAT
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm: Supergrass
Other Stage
- 10:30pm - 11:45pm: Loyle Carner
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: Busta Rhymes
- 6:45pm - 7:45pm: Gracie Abrams
- 5:15pm - 6:15pm: Franz Ferdinand
- 3:45pm - 4:45pm: Wet Leg
- 2:15pm - 3:15pm: Inhaler
- 1:00pm - 1:45pm: Rizzle Kicks
- 11:30am - 12:30pm: Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra
West Holts Stage
- 10:15pm - 11:45pm: Maribou State
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: Badbadnotgood
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm: Denzel Curry
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm: En Vogue
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm: Vieux Farka Toure
- 2:30pm - 3:25pm: Glass Beams
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
- 11:30am - 12:30pm: Corto.Alto
Saturday June 28 2025
Pyramid Stage
- 10:00pm - 11:45pm: Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm: Raye
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Patchwork
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm: John Fogerty
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm: The Script
- 1:30pm - 2:30pm: Brandi Carlile
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm: Kaiser Chiefs
Other Stage
- 10:30pm - 11:45pm: Charli XCX
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: Deftones
- 6:45pm - 7:45pm: Ezra Collective
- 5:00pm - 6:00pm: Amyl & The Sniffers
- 3:30pm - 4:30pm: Weezer
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm: Beabadoobee
- 12:45pm - 1:30pm: Good Neighbours
- 11:30am - 12:15pm: Alessi Rose
West Holts Stage
- 10:15pm - 11:45pm: Doechii (pictured)
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: Amaarae
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm: Greentea Peng
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm: Yussef Dayes
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm: Kneecap
- 2:30pm - 3:30pm: Bob Vylan
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Nilüfer Yanya
- 11:30am - 12:30pm: Infinity Song
Sunday June 29 2025
Pyramid Stage
- 9:45pm - 11:15pm: Olivia Rodrigo
- 7:45pm - 8:45pm: Noah Kahan
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic
- 3:45pm - 5:15pm: Rod Stewart
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm: The Libertines
- 12:30pm - 1:30pm: Celeste
- 11:15am - 12:00pm: The Selecter
Other Stage
- 9:45pm - 11:15pm: The Prodigy
- 7:45pm - 8:45pm: Wolf Alice
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm: Snow Patrol
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm: Turnstile
- 3:00pm - 3:45pm: Joy Crookes
- 1:45pm - 2:30pm: Shaboozey
- 12:30pm - 1:15pm: Nadine Shah
- 11:15am - 12:00pm: Louis Dunford
West Holts Stage
- 9:45pm - 11:15pm: Overmono
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm: Parcels
- 6:30pm - 7:30pm: The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- 5:00pm - 6:00pm: Goat
- 3:30pm - 4:30pm: Black Uhuru
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm: Cymande
- 12:30pm - 1:30pm: Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble
- 11:00am - 12:00pm: Thandii
