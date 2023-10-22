The celebrated Italian chef Gino D’Acampo is inviting guests to join him for an exclusive evening of dinner, wine wines and conversation as he celebrates the launch of his new autumn and winter menu.

Gino D'Acampo is inviting guests to an exclusive dinner at his Boar Lane restaurant. Picture by The Strong Agency / Gino D'Acampo

The special event, which will take place on November 9th at the chef’s Boar Lane restaurant Gino D’Acampo, is said to be an “unforgettable experience”, and will feature welcome drinks on arrival, followed by an “indulgent” four-course menu curated by the Family Fortunes presenter himself.

The acclaimed chef has picked some of his own personal favourite dishes from the new menu, which will be served with expertly paired wines. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Gino and take pictures as his brand ambassador, Guiseppe Bergonzi, talks through the seasonal menu and wines.

At the end of the evening, guests will also be treated to a gift bag with a gift card for the restaurant along with a range of other treats.

Gino D’Acampo said: “I love spending time in my Leeds restaurant and I’m really looking forward to sharing an evening with guests as we celebrate some of my favourite autumnal dishes.

“As the temperature falls and the nights start drawing in, we’re naturally drawn to a more comforting way of eating and this is reflected in the new autumn and winter menu, which really makes the most of the season’s finest flavours!”

Reservations for the event cost £200, and includes a sparkling drinks reception; four-course meal paired with the luxury wines wines; the opportunity to meet with Gino and take a photo; and a gift bag featuring a gift voucher for the restaurant and bar, a signed book, a bottle of Prosecco and additional authentic Italian treats.