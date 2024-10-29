This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ghost is set to perform in the United Kingdom in 2025 as part of their world tour.

Ghost is set to perform in the United Kingdom in 2025 as part of their world tour.

The theatrical rock group are set to perform in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Birmingham as part of the UK leg.

Here’s the list of dates Ghost are performing in the United Kingdom, and how you can get access to both presale and general ticket sales this week.

Having not hit the road since their 2023 Re-Imperatour world tour, fans of “theatrical” rock group Ghost in the United Kingdom have received an early Christmas present this week.

As announced by Live Nation on Monday (October 28 2024), the Grammy-winning group are about to embark on one of their biggest tours to date, with the UK set for four performances throughout April 2025.

The group are currently scheduled to arrive for their first performance in the country on April 15 2025, performing at the AO Arena in Manchester, before sitting the motorway and travelling to Glasgow, London and finishing up their short-but-spookily sweet UK dates in Birmingham on April 20 2025.

The tour is set to continue across Europe after the UK dates before Ghost head to the United States to perform, including their first ever show at the illustrious Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tempted? Well, here’s the official schedule for Ghost when they arrive in the United Kingdom in 2025, the venues they are performing in and how you can get presale tickets from today.

Where is Ghost performing on their 2025 UK tour?

Having not toured since 2023, Ghost are set to embark on a huge world tour in 2025, including four dates in the United Kingdom in April 2025. | Provided

Ghost are performing at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Ghost perform on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have artist, venue or Mastercard presale access will be able to pick up tickets from October 29 2024 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

Remaining tickets will then be placed on general sale from November 1 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom and Ghost’s official website.

What could Ghost perform during their world tour?

That is the million dollar question: what could Ghost perform in the United Kingdom? We take a look back at their set all the way back in October 2023 to get an idea what the band could play on their world tour.

Setlist.FM states that the band performed the following set in Brisbane, Australia on that date in question.

Kaisarion

Rats

From the Pinnacle to the Pit

Spillways

Cirice

Absolution

Ritual

Call Me Little Sunshine

Con Clavi Con Dio

Watcher in the Sky

Year Zero

Spöksonat

He Is

Miasma

Mary on a Cross

Mummy Dust

Respite on the Spitalfields

Encore:

Kiss the Go-Goat

Dance Macabre

Square Hammer

Have you seen Ghost perform live in the United Kingdom before, or are you looking forward to the opportunity to catch one of their live performances in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.